Most American college students can graduate without ever taking a course in civics, according to a new 50-state study by the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. The report reveals that while nearly every state requires civics for high school graduation, only 13 states mandate similar instruction at the college level, a gap the Martin Center says weakens civic understanding nationwide.

The “50-State Comparison: Civics Education report,” authored by Martin Center policy fellow Shannon Watkins, analyzed civics requirements for high schools, colleges, and teacher-preparation programs across all 50 states. Watkins analyzed requirements from the institutional, system, and state level. The report found that only a handful of states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, require undergraduates to complete at least one civics or American government course.

Four states, Alaska, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin, do not require civic education at the high school level at all.

The report discovered that while 46 states require high school civics courses, many do not ensure that teachers themselves receive adequate training in American history or government. For example, some schools require future teachers to take early American history until 1865 or American history from 1865 to the present, but not both.

“Colleges should do everything they can to ensure that college graduates — including future teachers — are equipped with an in-depth understanding of the ideas and history on which this country rest,” Watkins said.

One of the report’s recommendations is curriculum enhancements that are included in North Carolina’s REACH Act. The law was passed in 2023 and will take effect in the 2026–27 academic year. The Act requires all students at UNC System universities and community colleges to complete a three-credit course in American history or government, covering the US Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and at least five Federalist Papers.

The report recommends several reforms such as creating civic literacy assessments, establishing Constitution Day programs, and requiring every teacher candidate to take coursework in American history or politics.

Jenna A. Robinson, president of the Martin Center, advocated for legislation requiring civic education, like the REACH Act, during a General Assembly House committee meeting. Robinson emphasized the results of a 2019 survey from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni. The survey found that 70% of college graduates misidentified Thomas Jefferson as the Father of the Constitution, and 39% incorrectly believed the president can declare war.

“Preparing students for civic life should be a cornerstone of university education,” Robinson said during the committee meeting.

The REACH Act model was originally proposed by Jameson Broggi, an attorney and active-duty Marine.

“By focusing on primary sources, the Act promotes a shared civic framework and helps prepare students for thoughtful participation in a free society,” Broggi said in collaboration with the Martin Center.

However, Broggi cautioned that implementation matters as much as legislation.

At schools like the University of South Carolina, rather than requiring courses on American history or politics, the school said they fulfilled the requirements of the REACH Act by handing out pocket constitutions on Constitution Day. The USC president also said that the veterans’ “half-time salute” at a Gamecock football game fulfilled the civics requirement.

Some universities have gone further to embed civic learning into campus life. At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the School of Civic Life and Leadership (SCiLL) promotes civic education and civil discourse through interdisciplinary courses and programs.

“At a time of increasing polarization and declining public trust in our institutions, the development of SCiLL represents a remarkable opportunity for America’s first public university to continue to lead the country in preparing ‘a rising generation’ for lives of thoughtful civic engagement required for a flourishing democracy,” said Jed Atkins, SCiLL’s dean.

Other North Carolina campuses have launched similar initiatives, including Duke University’s Transformative Ideas program, Davidson College’s Deliberative Democracy Initiative, and East Carolina University’s Cupola Conversations, all aiming to foster respectful debate and civic understanding.

The Martin Center hopes its findings will encourage more states and institutions to adopt robust, content-based civics requirements and programs that develop responsible citizens. Watkins says that it is crucial that the 37 states that do not require students to study or understand civics in college adopt recommendations that would improve student’s civic education.

“College is a crucial time to prepare students for responsible citizenship,” Watkins says. “The knowledge they learn about their country’s history, ideas, and institutions will influence how they conduct themselves in their professional and personal lives.”