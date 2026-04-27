For the second time in just three days, a Democratic representative within the North Carolina General Assembly from Mecklenburg County has switched their party affiliation to unaffiliated.

NC Rep. Nasif Majeed, from House District 99, announced the switch on Monday, citing a renewed commitment to his voters.

“After deep reflection and conversations with constituents across District 99, I have made the decision to disaffiliate from the Democratic Party and serve as an Independent,” said Majeed. “This decision is rooted in my responsibility to represent people — not party agendas — and to remain grounded in integrity, fairness, and truth.”

Majeed served on the Charlotte City Council from 1991 to 1999 and became a member of the General Assembly in 2018. He lost his Democratic primary in March of this year to challenger Veleria Levy, 68% to 26%.

In July of 2025, Majeed was the only Democrat in the NC House to side with Republicans and vote on the veto override of HB 805, known as “Prevent Sexual Exploitation/Women and Minors.”

On Friday, state Rep. Carla Cunningham of Mecklenburg County, also switched to unaffiliated, saying she’s no longer interested in serving the Democratic Party, but instead her constituents.

Anderson Clayton, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, took to social media after Cunningham’s switch, saying: “Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya, as they say!”

According to Avi Bajpai of the NC Insider, state Rep. Shelly Willingham, who represents parts of northeastern North Carolina and also lost his primary in March — and was often named alongside Cunningham and Majeed as a swing-voting Democrat — will not be switching parties.

“From my point of view, no matter what is in front of my name, whether it’s a D or R or U, it’s not going to change me,” Willingham told the outlet. “My philosophy is the same and my style of representation is going to be the same, so I don’t see any reason why I should change anything.”

Majeed said the switch allows him to operate without the constraints of party politics.

“My focus remains unchanged — delivering results for working families, supporting economic opportunity, addressing public safety, and expanding access to affordable housing,” Majeed said. “As an Independent, I am free to evaluate each issue on its merits and advocate without constraint.”

Majeed will remain in his seat until the end of 2026.