Media outlets seek ‘immediate’ hearing in UNC SCiLL report lawsuit

Media outlets are seeking an “immediate” hearing in their lawsuit against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill over the release of a $1.2 million report on the School of Civic Life and Leadership.

The university announced on March 6 that it would not release the report to the public. A coalition of media outlets led by UNC-CH’s student Daily Tar Heel publication filed suit on April 10 to gain access to the document.

The media groups filed a motion Tuesday for “immediate hearing and summary disposition” of their complaint.

“Plaintiffs are informed and believe that the report, which was completed and provided to Defendants early in 2026, is approximately 400 pages in length, cost the University approximately $1.2 million, and embodies the law firm’s findings and recommendations based on interviews of dozens of persons and the review of hundreds of thousands of documents,” according to the court filing.

“Because the report was made at the request of and on behalf of the University, was paid for by the University out of public funds, and was received by the University, it is facially and presumptively a public record as defined by the North Carolina Public Records Law,” the media groups argued. “Nevertheless, Defendants have assiduously and steadfastly refused to release it, in whole or in part, to Plaintiffs or anyone else.”

“In contrast to many, or even most, disputes that arise under the Public Records Law, the report that is the subject matter of this action is a single document that Defendants can readily and promptly provide to the Court for in camera review and adjudication,” the court filing continued.

The media groups seek a hearing for a judge to review the report “and ordering Defendants to show cause, if any, why the report at issue should not be released to Plaintiffs and the public, either in whole or in part.”

After the review, the judge would “issue an order declaring, as a matter of law, which specific portions of the report are and are not subject to disclosure pursuant to the Public Records Law.” The judge also would “issue an order compelling Defendants to separate and redact, at their expense, any portions of the report determined not to be public records and to permit the inspection and copying of all portions of the report determined by the Court to be public records.”

“From its inception, SCiLL has been controversial,” the media group’s lawyers wrote in the initial lawsuit. “Its critics contend, among other things, that its very establishment, the process by which it was established, and many of the actions taken by its appointed leader, Dean Jed Atkins, have violated UNC academic policies, traditions, and procedures related to curriculum, hiring, faculty tenure and status, faculty governance, and funding.”

The school’s supporters, including Chancellor Lee Roberts, “have vigorously defended SCiLL and Dean Atkins, asserting that establishing SCiLL was not only appropriate and warranted, but necessary, in order for UNC to strengthen civic knowledge, civil dialogue, and principled leadership,” the suit added.

The university hired the law firm K&L Gates in 2025 to conduct an independent review of the school. UNC-CH received the report earlier this year.

The university announced on March 6 that it had “unwavering confidence” in SCiLL after reviewing the report.

Paul Newton, UNC-CH’s vice chancellor and general counsel, explained that the report was not being released because it included “a series of allegations that implicate sensitive and confidential personnel information that is protected by state law and University policy.”

“Given the nature and putative scope of the investigation, however, Plaintiffs are informed and believe that significant portions of the report do not ‘implicate sensitive and confidential personnel information,’” according to the suit. “Moreover, to the extent that it does, the Public Records Law requires the University, at its expense, to separate such information from non-confidential information and release the latter.”

“In sum, neither the Defendants nor anyone else acting on behalf of the University has offered a reasonable or persuasive explanation or justification for the University’s refusal to release the report, in whole or in part,” the media outlets’ lawyers wrote. “Accordingly, the University’s refusal to release the report, even in part, is in violation of the Public Records Law.”

In addition to the DTH, the media coalition features WRAL-TV, the News and Observer, NC Newsline, The Assembly, and Carolina Public Press.