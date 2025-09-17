On Sept. 15, US Rep. Tim Moore, R-NC14, announced that more than $2.5 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be used to rebuild the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, which was destroyed by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

“The Flowering Bridge is a historic and beautiful piece of Lake Lure that’s become part of the area’s identity,” said Moore in a press release. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration and FEMA for stepping up with the funding needed to rebuild it. This project will support local tourism and marks another important step in rebuilding Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.”

Funding for this project is authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act. It will provide for the complete replacement of the historic three-span arch pedestrian bridge connecting Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. The scope of work includes demolition, excavation, and construction of a new structure designed to meet current codes and standards. The total project cost is $2,850,187, with 90% financed through federal funding.

“Built in 1925, the Bridge carried traffic between Lake Lure and Chimney Rock for 85 years,” according to the website.

The Flowering Bridge, completed in 2010, connects Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. Beginning in 2011, it became home to a garden of more than 2000 species of plants, both planted and cultivated by community members and volunteers. The garden was dedicated in 2013.

“Our beloved old bridge, as we know it, will be coming down, but the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge volunteers are dedicated and resilient,” according to a website statement, before the demolition. “We still plan to create special places on what remains that will make you proud and excited to visit!”

Demolition of what was left of the bridge began in August. Before Helene, the bridge was home to 2,000 species of plants tended by local community volunteers.

“As Helene recovery efforts continue, legislators should take care to focus funding on the most urgent priorities,” Brian Balfour, VP of research for the John Locke Foundation, told the Carolina Journal. “Based on the August monthly report from Homeland Security, the federal Disaster Relief Fund is scheduled to be drained and have $1.6 billion in unfunded obligations for various relief efforts across the country in September. Such a situation will require an additional infusion of tax — or borrowed — funds to see that relief obligations are met.”

David DiOrio, mayor pro tem for Lake Lure, did not respond to the Carolina Journal’s request for comment.