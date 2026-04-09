Three-quarters of North Carolina residents say a president who defies a United States Supreme Court ruling would affect how they vote in the next midterm election, according to a new Catawba College-YouGov survey released April 9.

Sixty-four percent of North Carolinians say a president should not continue enforcing a policy after the Supreme Court rules it unconstitutional, including 54% of Republicans, 70% of independents, and 70% of Democrats. Six-in-10 go further, saying such defiance would violate the US Constitution outright.

“Even in a deeply divided political environment, North Carolinians show broad agreement on a fundamental principle: no president is above the Constitution,” said Michael Bitzer, director of the Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service at Catawba College, in a statement. “Voters across party lines expect the courts to be respected — and Congress to respond if the president ignores the courts.”

The results land as the Trump administration has clashed with the federal courts in recent months. The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s IEEPA-based tariffs on Feb. 20. The president imposed new tariffs within hours and publicly called the justices a “disgrace to the nation.” In addition, Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, blocked by every federal court that has reviewed it, was argued before the Supreme Court on April 1.

According to the new Catawba College poll, two-thirds describe presidential defiance of the Supreme Court as a serious threat to American democracy. Three-quarters say it would influence their midterm vote — 65% of Republicans, 80% of independents, and 81% of Democrats.

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds, 64%, say Congress should take action if a president refuses to comply with a Supreme Court ruling. Half of Republicans agree, along with 69% of independents and 79% of Democrats.

When asked what form that response should take, 26% said Congress should begin impeachment proceedings, 20% said it should hold hearings or investigations, and 12% said Congress should cut funding for the policy in question.

“North Carolinians aren’t just rejecting presidential overreach — they’re also signaling that Congress has a responsibility to respond when those boundaries are crossed,” Bitzer added.

Two-thirds of North Carolinians also say it is more important to maintain the system of checks and balances — even if it makes governing harder — than for one branch to act quickly and decisively. Majorities of Republicans, independents, and Democrats hold that view.

On the broader question of pessimism or optimism about the nation’s political future, the survey found that 56% of North Carolinians hold a negative view, with only 18% optimistic. The pessimism cuts across partisan lines: Among North Carolinians who voted for Trump in 2024, 47% said the political climate is trending negative, compared to just one-third who are positive.

“Taken together, the findings suggest that while they are pessimistic about the direction of national politics, North Carolinians remain firmly committed to our constitutional framework — and wary of leaders who challenge it,” Bitzer said.

The survey of 1,000 weighted North Carolina adults was conducted March 9-18 by YouGov. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.58 percentage points.