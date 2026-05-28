A six-month joint investigation with the FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has led to the arrest of 10 individuals and an attempt to completely seize the property. Law enforcement officials announced Wednesday that multiple search warrants were carried out at The Garden Inn & Suites in Charlotte, a privately owned hotel, on allegations of drug and firearm trafficking.

CMPD Chief Estella Patterson noted the increase in calls to hotel property in 2025.

“This hotel property has functioned as a stronghold for illicit activity, operating as a distribution hub for illegal firearms and narcotics,” said Patterson. “The data tells a stark, undeniable story: in 2025, CMPD officers responded to over 240 calls for service at this single location—a staggering, nearly 20% increase compared to the year prior.”

Russ Ferguson, US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced that five individuals are facing federal drug trafficking and weapons charges with another five people being arrested on related state charges during the raid.

“From Jan. 1, 2024 until May 18 of this year, just last week, at the Garden Inn alone, that one address, CMPD received 590 calls for service in 29 months, 590 calls for service,” said Ferguson during a press conference. “They made 47 arrests there, not including the arrests made today.”

Seized firearms. Soruce: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of North Carolina

FBI Special Agent in Charge Reid Davis stressed the importance of law enforcement agencies working together.

“The FBI is reducing violent crime and making our communities safer across the country, including at home in Charlotte,” said Davis. “This federal investigation and arrest operation is a direct result of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, a force multiplier putting federal, state, and local agencies side by side, sharing intelligence in real time, and combining resources to target drug traffickers and gangs. Criminals can no longer hide behind jurisdictional lines to escape justice.”

The US Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit seeking to seize the Garden Inn, alleging the property was used to support major illegal drug activity.

“Let this be a message to hotel and business owners who knowingly put profits above the safety of the community,” Ferguson said. “My office will not hesitate to seize properties that serve as hubs of crime.”

Court documents say law enforcement bought drugs and firearms from four members of the hotel’s security team, including the head of security. Investigators also say the hotel owner was warned multiple times about drug activity at the property but failed to take meaningful action to stop it despite repeated police responses and hundreds of service calls.

“Their security team, we allege, are felons. They have extensive criminal records, violent crimes, drug crimes, you name it,” Ferguson stated. “They’re selling fentanyl, crack cocaine; they’re selling pills that they’re telling people are ecstasy. But we tested, and they’re actually methamphetamine, and they’re selling guns.”

Ferguson said during the press conference that hotel owner Jessica Woodard had been warned about her security team, their backgrounds, and the criminal activity at the property, but chose not to listen.

During the investigation, law enforcement also seized fentanyl, cocaine base, and other narcotics as well as illegal firearms.

Federal Charges

Justin Lamont Day, 29, is charged with distribution of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Boatwright, 37, of Charlotte, is charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

Marcus Logan, 39, of Gastonia, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Naquan Smith, 43, of Charlotte, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

State Charges