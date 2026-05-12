A new rating from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics shifts NC-11 to “lean Republican” from “likely Republican,” putting US Rep. Chuck Edwards, the Republican incumbent of the mountain district, in a vulnerable position as he faces Democratic challenger Jamie Ager in the fall.

The Center for Politics is not alone in shifting its rating of NC-11 towards Democrats. Last fall, the Cook Report also updated its rating from “strong Republican” to “likely Republican.”

Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, told the Carolina Journal that after redistricting of congressional districts in the eastern part of the state, “The 11th became North Carolina’s most competitive congressional district.”

“National Democratic Party groups made it one of their main targets and nominated local political royalty, Jamie Ager,” Jackson said. “Ager has outraised Chuck Edwards by more than two-to-one. In addition, the midterm political environment favors Democrats.”

“Given that Republicans control the White House, the dynamics of the 2026 election have shifted overall,” Paul Schumaker, campaign spokesman for Edwards, told the Carolina Journal. “However, voters have not shifted their ideological leanings, and the district remains conservative, which Chuck Edwards will win in November.”

To make matters worse for Republicans, the House Ethics Committee is currently investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member female subordinate, reported TIME. The inquiry is in early stages, but the accusations say the relationship caused a toxic environment in the office and would have violated House rules against members and staff being involved in intimate relationships.

Jackson stated that the allegations against Edwards are “a distraction at best and political kryptonite at worst. The House Ethics Committee investigation into the allegations may not wrap up before the election, leaving the situation unresolved and potentially driving down support for him in what looks to be a very close race.”

The investigation was first reported by Axios. Edwards allegedly “crossed professional boundaries and created an uncomfortable work environment,” according to Axios, with one staffer reporting feeling uncomfortable with Edwards’ behavior toward her on multiple occasions during and after her time working for him.

Axios reported allegations that Edwards vacationed with the woman in Las Vegas after she had left his office. Receipts allegedly obtained by Axios indicate that Edwards booked two rooms at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas from Nov. 8-11.

A second female staffer in her 20s was also the recipient of gifts from Edwards, including a purse, reported Axios. The second staffer also accompanied him to events, including the 2024 White House Christmas Party. Axios reported that the staffer had declined to discuss her interactions with Edwards.

He also complemented their outfits and appearance, multiple sources confirmed to Axios. Both women were frequently taken out for one-on-one dinners with Edwards, reported Axios.

“I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC,” Edwards told Axios. “Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories.”

I have received this statement from Rep. Chuck Edwards regarding the Axios reporting that the House Ethics Committee is investigating him "over unspecified allegations." “I welcome any investigation given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving… https://t.co/aCpiieUiH9 — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones1) April 30, 2026

The allegations surrounding Edwards follow a recent investigation of the House Ethics Committee into US Rep. Alma Adams, D-NC12, who the House Ethics Committee recently investigated regarding an inappropriate relationship with a female aide. The investigation cleared Adams of any wrongdoing.

“Voters in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District are tired of do-nothing Chuck Edwards,” Madison Andrus, spokesperson for the DCCC, said in a press release. “Edwards has voted in lock-step with the D.C. policies that have betrayed Hurricane Helene survivors, led to higher bills at the grocery store, higher health care costs, and higher gas prices. North Carolinians can’t trust him. And this November, they’re going to send him packing to elect someone they can trust.”

According to Q1 campaign finance reports, Democratic challenger Jamie Ager is well ahead of Edwards in fundraising.

Ager, a farmer from western North Carolina, raised over $950,000 from more than 5,600 donors, according to campaign finance reports. With more than $1 million in cash on hand, his total is now more than $1.6 million.

Edwards brought in more than $55,000 in Q1 (total receipts), with cycle-to-date receipts just shy of $785,000, according to FEC campaign finance reports. According to Q1 reports, Edwards’ cash on hand at the close of the reporting period exceeded $484,000.