The improper distribution of more than $5 million in financial aid to possibly ineligible recipients at North Carolina A&T State University prompted an audit by the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor (NCOSA) and a criminal referral to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The university had contacted NCOSA after discovering the issue.

According to an Investigative Special Report, the Division of Business and Finance gave the funds as financial assistance without evidence of merit or need-based criteria between 2017 and 2025.

Auditors found that the Administrative Recovery Funds (ARF), which are fees charged to NC A&T students in association with services such as housing, dining, and parking, were used to improperly provide $5 million in financial assistance to students, and that students received funds because of connections to former senior university officials.

Of that $5 million, more than $780,000 was distributed to students who were university employees, family members of university employees, or had a direct personal or professional connection to NC A&T. Twenty-four students who received more than $238,000 in total were either university employees or family members of university employees

The report states:

The former executive director of the Real Estate Foundation’s nephew received $73,063 in financial awards.

An NC A&T Center for Teaching Excellence external advisory board member’s daughter received $23,052.

The son of a former part-time English instructor received $22,545.

The son of the former associate vice chancellor for campus enterprises received $18,707.

The former assistant vice chancellor for business and finance’s daughter was awarded $14,888 in funds.

Additionally, auditors state that the former vice chancellor for business and finance used preferential treatment to award an out-of-state student $49,024. The former vice chancellor then authorized tuition assistance of $36,654 and $12,000 for two friends of the same out-of-state student.

The investigation also revealed that, following a discussion between the former associate vice provost for enrollment management and the former director of financial aid operations, the former associate vice provost’s son was able to remain at the university despite university policy that would have prevented him from continuing enrollment. Additionally, the student received a $10,000 scholarship award, far exceeding the $2,000 budgeted amount for that scholarship.

“Through our investigations, we at the State Auditor’s Office seek to hold individuals accountable for misguided actions,” State Auditor Dave Boliek said in a press release. “What’s been uncovered at NC A&T represents gross misconduct. Given the findings of our investigation, we’ve made a criminal referral to the State Bureau of Investigation, and I have fully informed and updated the Guilford County District Attorney. I want to thank NC A&T Chancellor Martin for working with the State Auditor’s Office and for the corrective actions being taken on this matter.”

NC A&T Chancellor James R. Martin II said in the release that the university identified the problem through its own internal audit process, and that he personally contacted Boliek because “full transparency demands nothing less.”

“I am grateful to Auditor Boliek and his team for the thoroughness and professionalism of their review,” he said. “Our students deserve to know that every dollar they pay is managed with integrity, and the corrective actions we have taken reflect that commitment. We welcomed the Office of the State Auditor’s review, we support the referral to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation, and we will continue to cooperate fully.”

The report outlines 15 recommendations to improve the financial aid approval process. They touch on:

Proper use of Administrative Recovery Fees:

The university should assign responsibility for financial aid decisions to a department other than the division, such as the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships.

The university should establish stricter policies and approval processes regarding the use of ARFs.

The university should ensure that those with governance authority over financial aid and awards do not engage in conflicts of interest, in compliance with university policy.

The university should require documentation of award decisions, approvals, and supporting evidence for each financial aid award.

The university should require periodic reconciliation between approved awards, disbursement records, and postings in the UNC Banner system used to record financial, student, and financial aid transactions.

Proper use of financial aid for personal benefit by the former associate vice provost:

The university should establish stricter policies, including segregation of duties regarding the administration of scholarship funds by a family member.

The university should ensure that those with governance authority over Aggie Club funds do not engage in conflicts of interest.

Departmental leadership should report any instances where family members of university employees have received tuition assistance, including the source and amount of the tuition assistance, to the Board of Trustees.

The university should implement policies that prevent departmental leadership from influencing academic accounts of family members.

The university should make an effort to recover Aggie Club funds that were improperly awarded or received as a result of misconduct.

Internal control deficiencies related to Administrative Recovery Funds

If university leadership elects to continue using ARFs for student financial assistance, the University should establish and formally document policies and procedures governing their use, including clear eligibility criteria, approval requirements, and documentation standards.

The division should implement appropriate segregation of duties to ensure that recipient selection, award approval, and disbursement functions are performed independently and subject to secondary review.

The university should provide additional monitoring for departments that have the responsibility of awarding financial assistance in order to prevent management override and conflicts of interest.

The university should conduct periodic reviews of financial assistance disbursements to ensure compliance with university policies, regulations, and objectives, in order to address any possible future control deficiencies.

The university should follow and adhere to best practices for institutional governance to ensure that appropriate duties are aligned, any conflicts of interest are mitigated, and proper oversight of administrative functions.

Martin said they were in agreement with the findings and would proceed with the following actions:

Contract with an external audit firm to perform an independent audit of the financial aid awarding process.

The university will provide mandatory, formal training to all financial aid staff.

The university will develop and implement a comprehensive policy and accompanying standard operating procedures governing all internally awarded scholarships, including those funded through auxiliary or administrative sources and those awarded to family members of university employees.

The university will conduct a thorough review of all scholarships awarded under the identified circumstances and will make reasonable efforts to recover any improperly awarded funds, consistent with applicable regulations and institutional policies.

The university will also immediately discontinue any further awarding of the specific scholarships identified in the audit findings to the students in question.

Additionally, senior officials directly involved with the improperly awarded scholarships are no longer employed by the university. Corrective actions should be completed by Dec. 31, the release said.