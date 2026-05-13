North Carolinians with high prescription drug costs could receive a new state income tax deduction under a bill filed in the House.

House Bill 1074, Prescription Drug Expenses Tax Deduction, would allow taxpayers to deduct up to $5,000 in unreimbursed out-of-pocket expenses for prescribed medications and pharmacy cost-sharing when calculating their North Carolina taxable income.

The deduction would apply to taxable years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

The bill passed the House Health Committee on Tuesday, May 12, and now heads to the House Finance Committee. If approved there, it would next go to House Rules, Calendar, and Operations before reaching the House floor.

The primary sponsors are state Reps. Timothy Reeder, R-Pitt; Allen Chesser, R-Nash; Grant Campbell, R-Cabarrus; and Erin Paré, R-Wake. The measure also has a long list of bipartisan co-sponsors, including state Reps. Garland Pierce, D-Scotland; and Carla Cunningham, I-Mecklenburg.

Under the proposal, taxpayers could deduct qualifying costs that were not reimbursed and were not covered through tax-favored accounts, such as health savings accounts or flexible spending accounts. The bill would also prevent taxpayers from double-counting expenses that are already deducted under state law.

Reeder said the deduction is intended to give direct relief to residents struggling with medical costs.

“This bill really gets at helping our citizens deal with the rising cost of health care and the affordability issues that we’re all facing,” Reeder said.

He added that the deduction could apply to about 400,000 North Carolinians and return roughly $80 million to taxpayers over the next year.

Joseph Harris, a fiscal policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, said the proposal could also raise broader questions about the tax code’s complexity, casting doubt on this approach.

“Targeted tax deductions and carveouts narrow the tax base and, over time, make the tax code more complex,” Harris said. “Rather than creating targeted tax preferences for specific spending categories, policymakers should prioritize broad-based tax relief, which is more economically neutral and transparent.”

The bill comes as health care affordability remains a recurring issue at the General Assembly. North Carolina Medicaid provides health coverage for roughly 3.1 million low-income adults, children, pregnant women, seniors, and people with disabilities across the state. Many who cannot afford prescriptions or other care end up on Medicaid.

The bill is part of a broader push at the General Assembly to lower patients’ costs, expand access to care, and address prescription drug prices. Other proposals include targeting prior authorization rules, hospital billing transparency and facility fees, pharmacy benefit managers, certificate-of-need regulations, scope-of-practice limits, and health insurance mandates.

If passed, the deduction would be available beginning with the 2026 tax year.