A bill advancing through the General Assembly would shield from the state’s public records law the direct payments North Carolina public universities are beginning to make to their student athletes. The measure would also expand stadium alcohol sales, ease in-state tuition rules for graduate athletes, and lift restrictions on athletic raffles.

A proposed committee substitute for Senate Bill 229, College Sports Updates, cleared the House Higher Education Committee on May 6.

Rep. Wyatt Gable, R-Onslow, told the committee the proposal came as a package request from North Carolina’s five public universities that play in college football’s top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision: UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State, East Carolina, Appalachian State, and Charlotte. He framed the records exemption as a way to keep North Carolina schools competitive in a national bidding war for athletic talent.

“Whenever a Big Ten or SEC school comes in, there’s no way we can compete with them in terms of finances,” Gable said. “Say we’re giving $100,000 to an athlete — that’s pocket change to Texas or Tennessee. So they just come in and offer $300,000. This way, they have no way of knowing. It’s protecting our universities, so we can keep our talent here in North Carolina.”

The records provision would amend the state’s confidentiality statute to shield three categories of records held by UNC-system schools: the institution’s overall revenue sharing budget, allocations of that budget by a team or program, and allocations to individual student-athletes.

The bill defines a revenue sharing budget as the money a constituent institution “has authorized to be paid to student-athletes.”

Revenue sharing — direct payments from universities to athletes — became permissible last year under the House v. NCAA settlement and is distinct from name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals between athletes and outside parties. North Carolina already exempted NIL contracts at public universities from public disclosure under House Bill 378, signed into law in July 2025.

The other parts of SB 229 would let university boards of trustees classify graduate student-athletes on full scholarships as North Carolina residents for tuition purposes. The measure would also permit alcohol sales in designated zones around campus stadiums for six hours before through three hours after games and lift restrictions on raffles run by UNC-system institutions and their affiliated nonprofits.

The records portion drew opposition from the North Carolina Press Association.

John Bussian, an attorney representing the association, told the committee that student-athletes could soon become the highest-paid people on public university campuses and that closing off compensation data of that scale would be a sea change in the public’s right to know.

Bussian noted that coaches’ contracts at public universities have long been subject to disclosure under North Carolina law and that federal student-records laws do not extend to athlete compensation.

“There’s no separate exemption under the federal student academic records and disciplinary records statutes for this sort of thing either,” he said.

Gable told the committee that several states have moved to shield athlete-compensation details from public disclosure and that some have gone further, citing Mississippi’s exemption of NIL income from state taxes.

SB 229 next heads to the House Rules Committee. If it clears that panel and the full House, the Senate would need to concur in any House changes before the bill reaches the governor’s desk.

The bill would take effect for the 2026-2027 academic year if signed into law.