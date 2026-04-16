On Thursday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted 3-2 along party lines to adopt new non-citizen list maintenance rules, but not before an exchange of heated comments among board members and members of the public.

Four rules were approved by a vote.

Rule 101 – Definitions. The terminology was changed from ‘presumptive non-citizen’ to ‘potential non-citizen’ and applies only when no evidence of citizenship is available. It also expands the acceptable proof of citizenship to include derived citizenship. An example would be through a person’s parents once they become citizens. It also requires the source of non-citizenship information to be disclosed.

Rule 102 – Entry of Challenge or Initial County Review. County boards must check their own records first for proof of citizenship. It also improves transparency, as voters are told that the board has already searched for prior documentation. It also clarifies that voters can submit evidence before any hearing, not just at it, if they so choose. It also standardizes how challenges are documented.

Rule 103 – Preliminary Hearing. The timeline has been adjusted with a hearing now occurring 10-20 business days after notification. It also allows a voter to cancel their registration, so there is no need for a hearing. It also adds procedural safeguards, requiring officials to authenticate evidence and for boards, both state and local, to consider all relevant information. It also introduces a name-matching standard, and minor differences, such as a hyphen in a name, are acceptable. Finally, it clarifies the purpose and only determines whether there is enough evidence to proceed at this stage.

Rule 104 – Evidentiary (Challenge) Hearing. This has the same deadline timeframe as the preliminary hearing, but it requires a verified notice to the voter before proceeding. If the notice isn’t confirmed, the hearing must be postponed. It also adds safeguards, including continuances if a voter hasn’t received a notice and if subpoenas haven’t been served. It also ensures that voters have time to resolve their citizenship records with the relevant agencies. Finally, it establishes the burden of proof, and must show by ‘greater weight of the evidence’(but more likely than not) that the person is not a citizen.

The rules were first proposed back in December. The board received more than 15,000 comments via the website, email, and at a public hearing.

Although there wasn’t a public comment period, some were given a minute to speak, like Deborah Oronzio.

“I am disappointed that we heard nothing about the analysis that was done,” she said. “I have done my own analysis of those 15,000 votes. Rule #1: total comments submitted for the rule, 8500. 8300 against, 200 for. Rule #2: total comments for this rule 12,000. Against 11,750 and 250 for. I can go on with those other numbers, but I don’t really believe I have to. There is nothing said or changed in the rules that indicate what kind of databases we are using. It simply says government databases and other information. That is not good enough for this type of responsibility that you are placing upon a person who probably is a citizen, but we’re gonna label them as non-citizens.”

Democratic member Jeff Carmon told Adam Steele, associate general counsel for the board, that he did an “awesome job of putting a tuxedo on a pig” and added that such a small number of people in question didn’t warrant this action.

“Forty-one non-citizens out of 4.8 million citizens who voted is the data I have,” he said. “I think there’s only been one person found guilty of a non-citizen attempting to vote. The most tragic part of all of this for me is new legislation that will have mandatory registration apply to Green Card holders, refugees, asylum seekers and undocumented men to serve in the military, and if the federal government is saying that an undocumented man can go and die for our country they’re saying he can go and die for a country he cannot vote in and that’s very personal to me.”

Republican board member and secretary Stacey “Four” Eggers IV said the effort is focused on establishing due process and clear rules, adding that much of the feedback he has heard centers on the broader philosophical question of whether voter citizenship should be verified.

“Our obligation is to enforce the rules and one of the rules is that you have to be a citizen of the United States, among other criteria, in order to be an eligible voter,” he said. “What I hear from my colleagues on the other side of the fence is that we should trust in human nature and that people will just simply do the right thing. That’s a nice thought but it is not something that is a reality. It guarantees due process for the voter and an opportunity to be heard, and to have those issues considered. Our obligation is to the accuracy of our records and that is first and foremost something that we have to do, as far as following those procedures and making sure that we are following what the rules say we’re supposed to do.”

Democrat member Siobhan Millen said, as she has in the past, that the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database is flawed, but would support another citizenship comparison database. Eggers replied that there is no other database to go by. He also noted that many other states have utilized the database successfully.

“It’s just amazing to me that we have a situation where the answer is simply don’t verify citizenship when we have tools available to verify citizenship,” he said.

Carmon added that the rules basically say that “you have to carry your papers,” to which Eggers disagreed.

“Due process to one is a poll tax to another,” Carmon said.

As the vote was being taken, Carmon asked Chair Francis De Luca whether he would support the measure, noting that he had served in the military alongside other undocumented men who were not able to vote. De Luca replied, “Yes, and they have always been undocumented.”

“Oh, so they have brought value to the country,” Carmon retorted. “I’ll leave it there.”

De Luca replied, “No one’s ever said they didn’t bring value, but we have rules. Citizens who were born here have rules, and they don’t necessarily get to do everything if they don’t abide by all the rules. You commit a felony, you lose your right to vote.”

De Luca, Eggers, and Republican member Angela Hawkins voted yes; Millen and Carmon voted no.

The rules will be sent to the state’s Rule Review Commission for review. Also, the state board will be uploading the state’s voter database to the SAVE database, which is administered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), by early next week.