North Carolina has been selected for a first-of-its-kind program that will create a network of electric air taxis that proponents say will improve access to health care in rural areas across the state.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Division of Aviation has been selected to participate in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Advanced Air Mobility and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), according to a press release.

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) states that eVTOLs are futuristic aircraft with the potential to create new jobs, connect communities, and strengthen American leadership in aviation.

The department said the program, outlined in President Trump’s Unleashing Drone Dominance Executive Order, is accelerating the safe integration of next-generation Advanced Air Mobility aircraft into the national airspace and ensuring that the United States leads the way in aviation innovation.

“Thanks to President Trump, the future of aviation is here — and it’s going to dramatically improve how people and products move,” US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in the release. “Congratulations to the great American innovators behind each of these exciting pilot programs. Working together, we will ensure America leads the way in safely leveraging next-gen aircraft to radically redefine personal travel, regional transportation, cargo logistics, emergency medicine, and so much more.”

As part of this federal pilot program, the NCDOT Aviation Division will work closely with the FAA and other selected states to explore the potential of next-generation aircraft. The program supports real-world testing of electric aircraft, while helping shape future regulations and safety standards. The federal partnership, proponents hope, will position the state as a continued leader in Advanced Air Mobility.

The NCDOT initiative, known as eLIFT-NC (Electric Logistics and Integrated Flight Testing), will create a statewide network of electric air taxis connecting hospitals, airports, and rural communities to improve health care access and quality of care, while being required to meet rigorous safety and infrastructure standards.

Additionally, there will be piloted regional operations across the state as well as the development of an autonomous flight operation extending into Virginia.

The phased plan includes initial training and baseline operations, expanded route development and, ultimately, hospital pad-to-pad eVTOL missions. The program also supports planning for charging infrastructure, vertiport development, and the digital systems required for long-term implementation.

NCDOT will collaborate with health care providers, aviation partners, and industry leaders, including BETA Technologies and Joby Aviation, two electric aircraft manufacturers.

“North Carolina has leaned forward on AAM from day one. With strong partners like NCDOT and Raleigh Executive Jetport, we’re ready to move from readiness planning to real operations under the eIPP,” Kristen Costello, BETA’s head of regulatory and government affairs said in the release. “This is a big opportunity to prove how electric aviation can deliver critical cargo and medical support to connect communities, expand access, and strengthen disaster response across the state.”

The eight selected projects span 26 states and involve leading aircraft manufacturers, operators, and state partners. They include a range of operational concepts, including:

Source: USDOT

Urban air taxi services

Regional passenger transportation (including short Takeoff and Landing aircraft)

Cargo and logistics networks

Emergency medical response operations

Autonomous flight technologies

Offshore and energy-sector transportation

NCDOT expects to begin early implementation activities in coordination with the FAA in the coming months. Additional details will be announced as project milestones are finalized.