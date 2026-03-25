North Carolina’s community colleges are enrolling more students than at any point since before the COVID-19 pandemic and growing at four times the national average, according to data presented to the State Board of Community Colleges on March 20.

Full-time equivalent enrollment has grown 23% since the pandemic’s low point in fall 2020. That growth stands out even more against national benchmarks. According to National Student Clearinghouse data, North Carolina community college curriculum enrollment grew 12% since fall 2019, compared to just 3% nationally.

A larger share of the state’s post-secondary student population is also enrolled in community colleges. The same data set shows that 49% of North Carolina’s curriculum undergraduates are enrolled at a community college, compared to 37% nationally.

That growth is also outpacing the state’s population expansion. State Board of Community Colleges member Geoffrey Lang raised the question of whether North Carolina’s population increase could explain the enrollment surge. Fellow board member Scott Ottman said he had checked the numbers the prior evening.

“The population in North Carolina only grew by 7% in the same time frame,” Ottman said, roughly one-third the rate of enrollment growth.

“Being No. 1 in business and No. 1 in workforce, we just need to keep being No. 1 and keep getting better and comparing ourselves to others to make ourselves strive to be the best that we can be,” said board member John Kane. “The enthusiasm is contagious, and we’re excited about continuing on.”

The data also show that enrollment gains were not confined to urban areas but included rural ones as well. According to the presentation, 53 of the system’s 58 colleges grew in the most recent year, and 14 grew by more than 10%. Looking back further, among the 38 colleges that have grown since 2018-19, seven saw full-time equivalent enrollment growth exceed 30%.

James Sprunt Community College, a small rural institution, led all colleges with 83% growth over that period.

“What we’re facing is not the enrollment cliff that we’ve been hearing about so much with the declining number of 18-year-olds,” said Dale McInnis, strategic planning committee chair for the NC Community College System. “What we’re facing is a capacity ceiling because this growth is not sustainable.”

The system has also shifted how it delivers instruction. Online and hybrid enrollment has surged since the pandemic, with just 23% of curriculum full-time equivalent students now in traditional in-person courses, compared to nearly half before COVID.

Board members also noted workforce gaps. Despite record enrollment, the number of students completing credentials in high-demand industries falls well short of employer needs. In trades and transportation alone, just over 9,000 students completed credentials in 2024-25 — against more than 71,000 average annual job openings, according to the data presented.

“In every case but one, we don’t have the graduates. We’re not putting out the graduates to meet the needs of our employers,” McInnis said.

Census data included in the presentation show that more than 220,000 North Carolinians ages 25-44 lack a high school diploma or equivalent, and more than 840,000 have a diploma but no postsecondary credential.

The community college system’s top legislative priority for the 2026 short session is Propel NC, a proposed new funding model that would align state appropriations with labor market demand. The proposal includes $68.5 million in recurring funding to implement the new model, $24.4 million in recurring funds for base modernization, and $6 million in nonrecurring funding for an enrollment growth reserve.