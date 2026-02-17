Communities in western North Carolina are set to become the beneficiaries of $5.7 million in grants from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Flood Resiliency Blueprint to reduce flood risk in the French Broad River Basin.

Gov. Josh Stein made the announcement Monday in Woodfin, Buncombe County.

“Rebuilding western North Carolina after Helene means rebuilding stronger and smarter to prepare for future storms,” he said. “These grants not only rebuild and restore the French Broad River Basin but also help protect the surrounding communities so generations of North Carolinians can live in safety.”

The funding will go toward eight projects that will create new floodwater storage, restore and reconnect floodplains, relocate facilities and infrastructure out of harm’s way, and improve water quality.

The Blueprint previously funded $3.16 million for eight projects dedicated to long-term flood resilience in the French Broad River Basin in 2024 and 2025. Overall, the initiative has now funded 81 projects totaling more than $40 million.

Catastrophic flooding from hurricanes like Florence and Matthew and Tropical Storm Fred led the North Carolina General Assembly in 2021 to pass legislation appropriating $20 million to NCDEQ to develop a statewide flood resiliency blueprint to study river basins prone to flooding and create a decision tool for flood mitigation investments and strategies from local watersheds to river basins.

It is the largest statewide flood mitigation investment in North Carolina history.

The blueprint is used to assess flood risk, identify data gaps, and offer recommendations to reduce flood risk for each target watershed.

A key tool that NCDEQ uses in the blueprint is something called 2D Modeling, which uses both hydrologic and hydraulic modeling and goes beyond traditional modeling used by FEMA, which only used analysis from past events from river-based flooding. 2D modeling will allow for looking at future conditions for not only river flooding, but also for flooding caused by heavy precipitation events.

The blueprint invests in community-identified priority flood mitigation projects across the Cape Fear, French Broad, Lumber, Neuse, Tar-Pamlico, and White Oak river basins. The NC General Assembly provided a total of $96 million for blueprint implementation projects.

The projects announced on Monday include:

Town of Woodfin Riverside Park Flood Mitigation and Stormwater Improvements: Award: $284,000.

Town of Canton Park Street River Access and Stormwater Improvements: Award: $450,000.

Town of Canton Chestnut Mountain Floodplain Restoration: Award: $470,000.

Town of Clyde Downtown Floodable Riverfront Park: Award: $401,226

Town of Canton Property Acquisition to Support School Relocation: Award: $2 million.

Town of Black Mountain Veterans Park Floodplain, Wetland, and Green Infrastructure Complex: Award: $1.65 million.

City of Hendersonville Lower Mud Creek Floodplain Restoration Phase I: Award: $100,000

City of Hendersonville Municipal Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements: Award: $356,000