At its meeting on Wednesday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) voted unanimously to reject a rulemaking petition to amend the Reasonable Impediment Form regarding provisional voting.

Jay DeLancy, in a personal and professional capacity as a member of the Lee County Board of Elections, filed the petition on Nov. 20.

After a lengthy closed session, Adam Steele, associate general counsel for the board, said the board had 120 days to act, with a deadline this Friday.

“Mr. DeLancy submitted this petition for rulemaking before, and essentially what he’s asking to be done is that the photo ID exception form for in-person voters, the form that a voter who’s unable to show photo ID when they show up to vote in person, they have a couple options: they can come back later to the county board office by the deadline of noon on Friday after Election Day and show their ID then, or they can fill out a photo ID exception form, and the General Statute 163-166.16 has the three exceptions,” Steele said. “And then it also has direction on essentially what the state board is to include for the reasonable impediment exception, and list out the various reasons there.”

“Ultimately, if the county board finds that the form is false, then that provisional ballot, as voted by that voter, would be disapproved,” Steele continued. “So, Mr. DeLancy’s request is that the form go through the rulemaking process and a new requirement be added to it to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number on the form, and then ultimately it would be a process where if that number doesn’t validate, then the provisional ballot would be rejected.”

Steele said the board could grant the request, deny it, or take no action within the 120 days, which would act as a denial.

“Mr. Chairman. I’d remind the board that this is the subject of ongoing litigation in the Middle District, and this board is a defendant in this litigation,” NCSBE Executive Director Sam Hayes told the board. “I would advise against.”

He was referring to a voter ID case that has seen no action since April and could have affected the 2024 general election.

Chairman Francis De Luca said on the advice of Hayes, the matter shouldn’t be discussed, and all voted in favor of dismissing DeLancy’s petition.