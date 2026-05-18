The North Carolina State Board of Elections is now accepting public comment on four sets of proposed administrative rules.

The comment periods for absentee voting, photo ID requirements, recounts, and voting sites began on Friday and will end on July 14.

The board spoke about the rules at their April 22 meeting.

Written comments on all rules can be submitted at any time during the comment period to: Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255.

The email address to send comments on all rules is [email protected].

The commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.

All in-person public hearings will take place in the board room at the State Board of Elections, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

Absentee Voting Rules: The online public comment portal is: 2026 Absentee Voting Rules. The in-person public hearing will take place on June 22 at 10am

Photo ID Rules: The online public comment portal is: 2026 Photo ID Rules. The in-person public hearing will take place on June 9 at 2pm.

Recount Rules: The online: Public Comment Portal: Recount Rules. The in-person public hearing will take place on June 8 at 10am.

Voting Site Rules – The online: Public Comment Portal: Voting Site Rules. The in-person public hearing will take place on June 29 at 10am.

During their April 22 meeting, the board voted unanimously on Absentee Ballot Deficiency rules, which were renamed Recount Rules. Absentee ballot deficiencies occur after a ballot gets returned from the voter to the county board. If approved, the rules would be added to Chapter 18 of Title 8.

The board voted 3-2 along party lines to submit Voting Site Electioneering Rules, which were renamed Voting Site Rules for public comment, with Democratic board members Siobhan Millen and Jeff Carmon voting no and Republican board members Stacey “Four” Eggers IV, Francis De Luca, and Angela Hawkins voting yes.

The rules are for conduct outside of the poles at a voting site.

The board also voted 3-2, along party lines, to revise the Absentee and In-Person Voting Photo ID Rules.

When the rules were originally adopted, the deadline for a voter to return with their photo ID to the county board office if one wasn’t presented at the time of voting was changed from 5pm the day before the canvas to noon on the Friday after Election Day. The first revision would just point to the statute on the rule in case the deadline changes in the future.

The second change involves how votes are counted in-person with a provisional ballot. A voter could say that they would return with their photo ID and vote provisionally. A second option is for a voter to fill out a photo ID exception form and vote provisionally. The rules structure before the exception form was first followed by showing an ID. The revised version just changes the order.

The final change involves when a county board finds a photo ID exception form to be false. The current rule requires a unanimous vote. The revised rule would change it to a majority vote, and a majority of the board would be required to initiate the process with the voter by sending them a notice.

Carmon stated that the reasons for unanimity were to prevent any partisan play so the majority of the board couldn’t just vote party line but actually had to address the issue. He said he would like the original version to stand.

Eggers said the change would be more consistent with the statute.

Carmon and Millen voted no, and Eggers, De Luca, and Hawkins voted yes.

The state board would meet between July 15 and 20 so that everything can be submitted to the Rules Review Commission by July 20, which would discuss them at an Aug. 27 meeting. The rules would then go into effect on Sept. 1.

Information about the proposed rules and links to the text of the rules are available on the state board website section on rulemaking.