Gov. Josh Stein announced at a press conference on Tuesday the expansion of the NC Energy Saver program to all 100 counties in the state.

It’s a $208,000 federally funded program through the Department of Energy and is designed to make utility bills more affordable by offering two rebates to eligible households who are between 80% to 150% of the area’s median income.

The first rebate offers up to $16,000 for making whole home efficiency upgrades, such as installing energy efficient HVAC units. The second rebate provides up to $14,000 for new, more energy-efficient appliances, such as electric stoves. The first rebate is projected to save an average of nearly $1,000 a year. The governor said they don’t have the numbers just yet on the second rebate savings.

“It’s a win for families who participate, because they get significant savings for upgrading their appliances and HVAC system, and then they save thousands of dollars on their utility bills over time,” Stein, a Democrat, said. “It’s a win for contractors because we’re keeping them working and supporting roughly 2300 jobs. It’s a win for our environment and our health. Reducing energy use also reduces carbon emissions, carbon pollution, and it’s a win for our energy grid. The more families who participate, the less strain there will be on the state’s power grid.”

The program launched in January 2025 in two counties and finished its expansion last month with Mecklenburg and Wake counties.

The program has received 4,818 applications, of which 1,709 have been approved. An estimated $770,000 in projects are being completed in 51 households, resulting in an estimated 293 kilowatt hours saved last year.

The deadline for the one-time use program is 2031.

Stein also awaiting first energy policy task force report

The governor said he is eagerly awaiting the recommendations of his Energy Policy Task Force, which he created by executive order in August. They will issue their first report next week, including guidance on managing the new energy demand from data centers and North Carolina’s growing population.

“There’s no question that the demand for energy is growing rapidly, and it’s in part because North Carolina is the number one state where people from other states are moving to,” Stein said. “We’re extremely fast growing, but we’re also seeing new types of businesses like server farms, data centers that are consuming incredible amounts of power. One data farm could consume as much as the entirety of the city of Charlotte. That’s just an incredible addition of load demand that is without precedent in the state’s history. So we’ve got to figure out how do we respond to this, and how do we deal with these data centers.”

While he said that raising the cost of power should not be passed onto consumers, he didn’t agree with Senate Bill 266, The Power Bill Reduction Act. He vetoed it, but the General Assembly overrode his veto, making it law.

It repeals North Carolina’s interim 2030 carbon-reduction mandate, which is projected to save consumers $15 billion by eliminating costly compliance measures. In August, Stein said it will mean higher costs for families and threaten up to 50,000 future jobs.

“There were two independent assessments that showed that that bill is going to raise costs on consumers about $24 billion over the next 25 years because what it does is lock in more construction for natural gas plants and gas is an extremely volatile priced fuel and we don’t know what gas is going to cost in five, seven, eight, ten, fifteen years,” Stein said. “Because once you’ve built a plant, you’ve bought that fuel source for the next 30 to 50 years. The cheapest form of energy to produce today is solar and wind. I want the cheapest priced energy we possibly can have.”

Jon Sanders, director of the Center for Food, Power, and Life at the John Locke Foundation, said that while he would welcome the governor joining Locke’s push to keep North Carolina’s electrical grid reliable while keeping electricity costs low, he is going about it all wrong.

“First, you don’t keep costs down by shifting them from electricity bills to tax bills,” he said. “Second, as the world learned from the Soviet Union, you don’t put the economy under the direction of an executive government committee and expect growth. Third, even if the governor worries about fuel costs, he should know that there are many costs to electricity generating facilities other than fuel, including capital costs, curtailment, operations and maintenance, and utility profits.”