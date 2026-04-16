The United States recorded another record low birth rate in 2025, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That continues a decades-long demographic decline with implications for the economy and public education.

The provisional number of births in the US last year was 3,606,400, a 1% decline from 2024. The general fertility rate fell to 53.1 births per 1,000 females ages 15-44, also down 1% from the prior year and the lowest rate on record. The fertility rate has now dropped 23% since 2007.

The most recent state-level data, from 2023, puts North Carolina slightly above the national rate at 56.0 births per 1,000 females ages 15-44, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. North Carolina’s teen birth rate stands at 14.8 per 1,000 females ages 15-19.

Nationally, the teen birth rate fell sharply in 2025 to 11.7 per 1,000 females ages 15-19, a 7% drop from 2024 and another record low, according to the CDC data. The teen rate has declined 72% since 2007 and 81% from its 1991 peak.

The demographic changes are shifting both the global and North Carolina landscape. A McKinsey report analyzed by Carolina Journal found that aging societies and falling birth rates could cost the world economy trillions of dollars in lost productivity and growth.

Meanwhile, the average age in North Carolina has reached nearly 40, according to US Census Bureau estimates from 2023, and the state currently has only 76 workers for every 100 open jobs, according to the US Chamber of Commerce.

Joseph Harris, fiscal policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, pointed out that even though North Carolina has a shortage of workers, it is far less severe than other states are facing.

“The North Carolina rates actually reflect a strong labor market with abundant opportunities for residents. By contrast, states like California have far more workers than available jobs — about 163 workers for every 100 openings — meaning many job seekers are competing for limited opportunities,” Harris said.

North Carolina’s 65-and-older population is projected to double to 2.7 million by 2040, according to data from the NC Office of State Budget and Management. By 2031, there will be more North Carolinians over the age of 64 than under the age of 18.

The impacts extend beyond the economy to education as well. With the birth rate peaking in the US in 2007, 2025 was the highest year for high school graduates nationally. Moving forward, North Carolina is projected to see minimal growth in graduates — from 122,000 in 2025 to 123,000 in 2041 — as there are fewer children born and enrolling in lower grades.

Data from the NC Department of Public Instruction shows that 105 of the state’s 115 school districts experienced enrollment declines in the fall compared to the prior school year. Total public school enrollment has dropped by 5.4%, or more than 76,000 students, since 2019.

At the same time, state spending on public education has continued to climb. A Carolina Journal analysis found that total state funding for public schools rose from $12.60 billion in 2024-25 to $12.75 billion in 2025-26, even as enrollment fell by roughly 4,700 students. On a per-pupil basis, state spending has climbed nearly 27% over seven years — from an estimated $6,548 per student in 2018-19 to $8,312 in 2025-26.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools recently voted to study closing three elementary schools due to falling enrollment and a projected budget deficit of $3 to $7 million. The district’s superintendent, Rodney Trice, cited fewer births as a primary reason for the decline in elementary attendance.

“The demographic trendlines are sobering and will have massive implications for public education,” said Robert Luebke, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation. “Lower numbers have been showing up in rural areas for about a decade. Enrollment in traditional public schools has been declining since 2016. However, budgets have not. Now, minus dramatic changes, those changes will start to hit urban areas as well. School closures or consolidation, overhauling how we finance K-12 public education, more intense battles for limited public dollars — that’s going to be much of the future. And we better learn to adjust to it.”

The 2025 US birth data is provisional, based on 99.95% of birth records processed through February 2026, and is part of the CDC’s rapid release system for public health surveillance.