One month after the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, the North Carolina General Assembly will return to Raleigh on Monday, Sept. 22, to consider a sweeping package of criminal justice reforms aimed at what Republican leaders describe as “weak-on-crime” policies. Lawmakers released details of the legislation Sunday evening ahead of the session, outlining a measure they have titled House Bill 307, “Iryna’s Law.”

The bill eliminates cashless bail for certain offenses, restricts judicial discretion in granting pretrial release, and creates a new category of “violent offenses” requiring GPS monitoring, house arrest, or secured bond for those accused. It also mandates mental health evaluations in specific cases, tightens deadlines on death penalty appeals, and adds committing a capital felony on public transportation to the list of aggravating factors that can make a defendant eligible for the death penalty. Republican leaders say the changes are designed to ensure violent and repeat offenders remain off the streets while holding magistrates more accountable for release decisions.

“Iryna should still be alive. She should be thriving and enjoying time with her family and friends,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said Sunday in a press release. “We cannot let North Carolina be held hostage by woke, weak-on-crime policies and court officials who prioritize criminals over justice for victims. We are also taking steps to revive the death penalty for those who commit the most heinous crimes.”

At the same time, lawmakers will take up a separate slate of veto overrides on six bills blocked earlier this year by Gov. Josh Stein. The override calendar includes legislation on firearms, immigration, scholarship tax credits, and restrictions on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The vetoed bills scheduled for override consideration include:

SB 50 – Freedom to Carry NC

Would allow adults 18 and older who are not otherwise prohibited to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. It previously passed the Senate 26–18 and the House 107–59, with no House Democrats in support. The Senate overrode Stein’s veto in July; Monday will be the House’s first reconsideration.

SB 153 – North Carolina Border Protection Act

Requires cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and allows residents to sue local governments that adopt “sanctuary” policies. It passed the Senate 26–17 and the House 106–46, with no House Democrats voting in favor. The Senate overrode the veto in July; the House has yet to reconsider it.

HB 87 – Educational Choice for Children Act (ECCA)

Enables North Carolina to join a federal tax-credit program supporting Scholarship Granting Organizations (SSOs) that fund private school expenses. It cleared the House in March and the Senate in July before Stein vetoed it in August. The bill now returns for a possible override.

SB 558 – Eliminating “DEI” in Public Higher Ed

Requires public universities to dismantle DEI offices, bars compelled DEI statements, and removes reporting processes for “offensive or unwanted speech.” The Senate overrode the veto in July by a 30–19 vote; the House will now take it up.

HB 171 – Equality in State Agencies/Prohibition on DEI

Bars state agencies from promoting, funding, or maintaining DEI programs. It passed the Senate 26–20 and the House 60–48 before Stein’s July veto. No Democrats in either chamber supported the bill.

SB 227 – Eliminating “DEI” in Public Education

Prohibits DEI offices and diversity training in K–12 schools, targeting “divisive concepts” such as race-based meritocracy. The Senate voted 30–19 to override Stein’s veto; the House has not yet reconsidered it.

Looking Ahead

With “Iryna’s Law” before committees and six high-profile veto overrides on the calendar, the day’s session is set to spotlight both the state’s response to violent crime and the continuing policy focus on education, immigration, firearms, and DEI policies.

“North Carolinians deserve to live in safe communities without fear of violent criminals being cycled in and out of the justice system,” House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) said Sunday. “This legislation eliminates dangerous cashless bail policies, holds magistrates accountable, sets a new standard requiring judicial officials to order mental health evaluations and, when necessary, involuntary commitment. We will simply not tolerate policies that allow violent offenders back onto our streets to commit more crimes and jeopardize public safety.”

House Bill 307 will be in the Judiciary Committee first at 11 a.m. on Monday. The full chambers are expected to convene at 12:00 p.m.