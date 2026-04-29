State House members have introduced a proposal to eliminate local sales taxes on groceries in North Carolina, framing the measure as part of a broader effort to ease financial pressure on families.

House Bill 1032, sponsored by Republican state Reps. Mike Schietzelt, Allen Chesser, Erin Paré, and Timothy Reeder would repeal the roughly 2% local sales tax that many counties still apply to food purchases. While the state has already eliminated its portion of the grocery tax, local governments retain the authority to levy their own sales taxes on food — something the bill seeks to end beginning Oct. 1, 2026.

Schietzelt said the change would provide direct relief to households grappling with rising costs.

“This bill is part of a broader discussion surrounding affordability, which remains a sticky problem,” Schietzelt said. “Groceries are a necessity. And while the 2% tax on groceries may seem small, the cost adds up for working families. As a father of four growing children, we feel it every week.”

Schietzelt added that repealing the tax is part of a broader effort to lower everyday costs for families.

“If we’re serious about lowering costs, government has to look at the burden it’s placing on everyday necessities and be willing to reduce it,” Schietzelt said. “Repealing the grocery tax is a straightforward way to provide some relief. You’ll see more proposals along these lines as we continue working to make North Carolina more affordable for families.”

The proposal is part of a continuing push among Republican lawmakers to reduce taxes and target everyday expenses, particularly those that disproportionately affect lower- and middle-income households. Because groceries are a basic necessity, economists often view sales taxes on food as regressive, as they take a larger share of income from poorer families.

If enacted, however, the bill would also remove a source of revenue for local governments, setting up a potential clash between tax relief efforts and county funding needs. Some policy analysts caution that eliminating the tax could create pressure on other revenue sources.

“Exempting groceries from the state sales tax is estimated to reduce tax collections by $1.46 billion,” said Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at the John Locke Foundation. “Eliminating the 2% local sales tax on groceries would narrow the tax base for local revenues and put upward pressure on other taxes to make up the difference. Rather than a targeted narrowing of the tax base, we’d rather see across-the-board tax reductions, which property tax limits help achieve.”

Counties currently receive millions of dollars annually from local sales taxes on groceries, with the revenue typically folded into general funds that support services such as public safety, education, and infrastructure. Eliminating the tax could force local officials to consider budget adjustments, spending cuts, or alternative revenue sources.

House Bill 1032 was filed on April 21 and referred to the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development. If approved there, it would move next to the Finance Committee for further consideration.