North Carolina House Republicans are escalating scrutiny of the state’s Medicaid program. They have called upon Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Health and Human Services Secretary Devdutta Sangvai to testify next month on what lawmakers describe as failures to adequately police fraud, waste, and abuse.

State Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, chairman of the House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced the move in letters calling both officials to appear on April 16. The committee is also demanding comprehensive records from both agencies covering fraud investigations, referrals, staffing, budgets, and interagency coordination dating back to Jan. 1, 2023.

“Amid rampant Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse,” Jones wrote, the committee is seeking answers about “failures and lack of accountability” in how state agencies are safeguarding taxpayer dollars.

The hearing sets up a high-profile test for two top officials in Gov. Josh Stein’s administration, as lawmakers probe oversight of one of the state budget’s largest components. According to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Medicaid accounted for more than $35 billion in expenditures in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

North Carolina law assigns the Department of Justice (DOJ) a central role in investigating and prosecuting Medicaid fraud through its Medicaid Investigations Division and Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). Jones’ letter to Jackson asks the attorney general to explain how his office is carrying out its enforcement role, including details on staffing levels, coordination with DHHS, and the use of investigative tools such as subpoenas and search warrants.

Lawmakers are also requesting detailed data on cases opened and closed, criminal and civil enforcement actions, referrals received, and any backlogs or delays in investigations.

From DHHS, the committee is seeking records on audits, program integrity reviews, fraud risk assessments, and internal policies governing the detection and referral of suspected fraud. The request also targets communications between DHHS and the DOJ, as well as oversight of high-cost drivers in the Medicaid program, including pharmaceutical spending and GLP-1 drugs.

The document requests are due by noon on April 7.

The oversight push comes as state officials have pointed to ongoing enforcement efforts. Earlier this month, Jackson announced the sentencing of the final defendant in a scheme that defrauded North Carolina Medicaid of more than $12.7 million, with more than $15 million in restitution ordered.

In that case, the DOJ said its Medicaid Investigations Division used data analysis and coordination with state and federal partners to uncover fraudulent billing practices.

Still, Jones’ letters suggest lawmakers believe more aggressive oversight may be needed — or that existing means are not being fully utilized.

“The public has a right to expect that these authorities are used fully and aggressively to identify and pursue fraud and hold bad actors accountable,” Jones wrote to Jackson.

The April hearing is expected to focus not only on enforcement outcomes but also on how the two agencies coordinate. Both letters request communications, agreements, and protocols governing how DHHS refers suspected fraud to the DOJ and how cases are investigated and prosecuted.

From Sangvai, lawmakers are asking for details on how DHHS identifies high-risk areas within Medicaid and on the safeguards in place to prevent abuse across the program’s various components, including managed care and pharmaceutical spending.

The new oversight push also builds on concerns raised during a recent legislative hearing on sharply rising Medicaid spending for autism therapy.

As previously reported by the Carolina Journal, earlier this month, lawmakers examined data showing spending on applied behavioral analysis (ABA) and related services is projected to surge from $121.7 million in 2022 to $1.1 billion by 2027 — a roughly 425% increase. The number of children receiving services has also climbed rapidly, alongside increases in the intensity of care.

That growth prompted bipartisan concern about both cost and oversight. Lawmakers questioned whether existing safeguards are sufficient, with some noting that spending increases appear to outpace underlying diagnoses, raising concerns that services are not always used appropriately.

State and federal officials are already investigating the issue. The state auditor has launched a detailed review of autism therapy spending in North Carolina, while federal auditors have identified improper payments and documentation failures in similar programs nationwide.

Those same themes — rapid spending growth, oversight gaps and potential misuse of funds — now appear to be driving the House Oversight Committee’s broader inquiry.