North Carolina House and Senate budget negotiators have reached an agreement on a state spending plan, ending a months-long impasse between Republican leaders in the two chambers.

The agreement was announced in a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon with Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham; and House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell.

“This plan is a good framework for us to move forward, and the talks the speaker and I have had have been extremely productive,” Berger said. “I am hopeful that as we begin the whole budget conference process, we will be able to move quickly.”

“Our chambers have reached an agreement on the big issues that now allow all of our members and chairs to work toward some of the other things in the budget,” Hall said. “I am confident that we will get a comprehensive budget done relatively soon, but there is still work to be done.”

The agreement, if approved by lawmakers, comes after the General Assembly failed to pass a full spending plan during the 2025 long session. North Carolina has continued operating under existing funding levels, leaving teacher raises, state employee pay, tax policy, Medicaid funding, and other major spending decisions unresolved.

The final agreement is expected to clarify several unresolved questions, but some initial details were outlined during the press conference.

The final agreement includes an average 8% teacher pay raise, with budget negotiators saying the plan would make North Carolina’s starting teacher pay “No. 1 in the South.” Teachers would also receive bonuses ranging from $500 to $1,000.

State employees would receive a 3% raise, with larger increases in certain high-need areas of state government. State employees would also receive bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

The deal includes raises for law enforcement officers, including a 20.3% average increase for SBI and ALE officers, a 17.7% average increase for State Highway Patrol, a 15.4% average increase for correctional officers, a 10.1% average increase for probation and parole officers and a 13% average increase for other law enforcement officers, including State Capitol Police. Local law enforcement officers would receive a one-time $1,750 bonus.

The deal also includes $208 million for the proposed Children’s Hospital in Apex, to be built in partnership with UNC Health and Duke Health.

Hall stated that the agreement maintains funding for Opportunity Scholarships.

Berger did not answer a question about whether the deal affects NCInnovation.

On taxes, the agreement makes no change to the corporate income tax rate reduction schedule. The deal would lower the personal income tax rate to 3.49% from calendar years 2027 through 2029, then 3.24% from 2030 through 2032, and 2.99% from 2033 through 2034. After that, two additional revenue-triggered cuts of 0.25 percentage points each could bring the rate as low as 2.49%.

The deal also includes a proposed constitutional amendment to establish a property tax levy limit. Negotiators also discussed a separate constitutional amendment capping the personal income tax rate at 3.5%.

Lawmakers separately advanced a $319 million Medicaid funding package earlier this session after warnings that the program could face a shortfall without legislative action. The House and Senate approved that measure by overwhelming margins, signaling that leaders were willing to move targeted funding even before a full budget agreement was complete.

Gov. Josh Stein entered the debate in April with a $35 billion-plus budget proposal calling for higher teacher pay, targeted tax relief, Medicaid funding and a freeze on new private-school voucher expansion. Stein’s plan was nearly $3 billion above the legislative baseline and was never expected to pass the Republican-controlled General Assembly as written.

A budget bill would need to pass both chambers before going to Stein’s desk.