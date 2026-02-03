In a recent report, North Carolina received an overall grade of a C-minus for infrastructure in the 2026 Report Card for North Carolina of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The report evaluates seven major infrastructure categories: drinking water, wastewater, dams, bridges, aviation, stormwater and roads. North Carolina has shown improvement in several of these areas. Engineers reported that systems that are aging, new population growth, and weather conditions all present significant challenges to overall infrastructure statewide.

Drinking water received the highest grade of a C-plus, while dams and wastewater were graded the lowest, at a D-plus. The additional categories of bridges, aviation, stormwater, and roads earned a C-minus.

The ASCE attributes the grading to North Carolina’s rapid population growth, which is driving the demand of infrastructure. Additionally, the increased use on systems is placing pressure on structures that were made decades ago for smaller populations.

Chas Webb, co-chair of the 2026 report stated, “North Carolina’s population is surging because of the business opportunities our state presents and the beautiful landscapes we enjoy. That growth will only remain possible if our built environment can adequately serve residents and businesses.”

Even though North Carolina received an overall C-minus grade, the state outperforms national averages in several different categories when referencing the 2025 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure. Nationwide, aviation, roads, dams, stormwater, and wastewater all received D grades.

North Carolina’s road conditions remain stronger than national average, with only 1.5% of non-interstate lane miles considered to be in poor condition compared to 37% nationwide. Bridge infrastructure has also improved over the past decade. In 2015, over 22% of bridges in the state were rated in poor condition. Now that number has dropped to 8%. This is largely due to increased investment by the NCDOT.

Federal funding has played a significant role in the report as well. North Carolina has received more than $7 billion within the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, the largest federal infrastructure funding in US history. These funds have contributed to transportation, water services, and various projects statewide.

Liabilities do remain with water systems aging, which raises costs as utilities address contaminants like PFAS. Wastewater systems will require billion in upgrades, and extreme weather adds to weakening infrastructure systems. Hurricane Helene damaged over 400 roads and areas of I-40 back in 2024. This is one of the many challenges presented in North Carolina’s geography including both mountains and beaches.

Recent weather has led to further infrastructure complications. Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage across western North Carolina in 2024, which has added to the growing cost of infrastructure. Not only physical damage, road closures, and service interruptions were affected but also emergency response, commerce, and travel across multiple regions. Engineers noted that without increased weather planning, future weather disasters could create further negative economic impact.

The report done by ASCE is addressing the need for long-term investing, improved planning for weather, essential safety programs, and greater use of resources to maintain infrastructure as population continues to grow.