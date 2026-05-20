North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson joined a coalition of attorneys general from 23 states and the District of Columbia, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania, in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday against the US Department of Education over a new rule that could restrict access to federal student loans for people pursuing professional degree programs in health care-related fields.

The lawsuit stems from the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year.

As laid out in a Nov. 24, 2025, “Myth vs. Fact” sheet, the department says that the new “professional degree” definition is a technical, internal classification used solely to determine eligibility for higher borrowing limits, not a judgment on the value of nursing or other fields.

Under OBBBA, beginning July 2026:

Students in eligible “professional degree” programs would be able to borrow up to $50,000 per year (maximum $200,000 total).

Students in other graduate or doctoral programs, including many nursing, public-health, therapy, and social-work fields, would be limited to $20,500 per year (maximum $100,000 total).

The Department contends that 95% of nursing students already borrow below the current limits, meaning they would not be affected by the new caps.

Jackson said in a press release on Tuesday that nurses, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and audiologists are excluded from borrowing what they need to complete their degrees, leaving North Carolina with even fewer health care providers. The lawsuit argues Congress established the definition, and the Department of Education is illegally trying to rewrite it.

“This isn’t just about a worker shortage – it’s a respect shortage,” he said in the release. “Singling out nursing students and physician assistants for less financial aid is telling them the work they do isn’t important. That’s untrue and unfair. They are professionals under the law, and we’re going to court to make sure the Department of Education treats them that way.”

Jackson said it would worsen the shortage of health care workers in North Carolina, where 93 of 100 counties already have a primary care shortage, further constricting the pipeline of qualified health care professionals that North Carolina needs.

The cut, he said, hits nursing hard, stating that certified registered nurse anesthetists, who must have a four-year college degree and must complete a three-year doctoral program, are now deemed not “professional,” and noted that they are the nurses who deliver anesthesia in 80% of rural communities.

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein agrees with Jackson.

In a letter in December, he urged US Education Secretary Linda McMahon to reverse the rule taking effect in July. In the letter, Stein warned that the change could worsen health care workforce shortages by limiting access to graduate-level nursing education. But supporters of the rule say the new definition is a necessary guardrail against runaway tuition and excessive student debt, arguing that most nursing students would not be affected by the lower borrowing caps.

“North Carolina’s shortage of nursing-related professionals is the eighth worst in the United States, and by 2033, our state will require an estimated 17,500 additional nursing professionals to meet the demands of our rapidly growing population,” Stein, who is a Democrat, wrote.

In an AEI commentary titled “Beware Graduate Programs Masquerading as ‘Professional’ to Increase Student Debt,” the author warns many graduate programs seek the “professional” label not because of licensure requirements or clinical need, but because it unlocks higher federal loans, fueling a cycle of tuition inflation and borrower debt.

“Limiting the high-borrowing category to historically recognized first-professional degrees (medicine, law, dentistry, etc.) ensures that large federal loans go to programs with strong potential for high-income careers, reducing risk for taxpayers and borrowers alike.”

The American Nursing Association opposes the classification exclusion in a statement issued in November.

“At a time when healthcare in our country faces a historic nurse shortage and rising demands, limiting nurses’ access to funding for graduate education threatens the very foundation of patient care,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, president of the American Nurses Association.

Jackson previously signed onto a letter in March requesting that the Department of Education abandon the proposed definition of “professional degree” before the new rule was finalized.

He said projections estimate that by 2036, there will be a national shortage of 20,200 to 40,400 primary care physicians, and that the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects that demand for health care services will continue to rise from 2024 to 2034.

Rural areas of the state, which have almost three million people, will feel the brunt of the shortage, Jackson said, adding that nurse practitioners are more likely than physicians to focus on primary care and work in rural areas, and physician assistants make up a rapidly growing share of the rural health care workforce as well.

He cited an article from the John Locke Foundation, stating that, as of 2025, more than 2.3 million North Carolinians live in areas with a shortage of primary health care professionals.

Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at the John Locke Foundation, said while it’s good to see Jackson and Stein show interest in health care provider shortages, especially in rural areas, if they were truly serious about the issue, they could be advocating for North Carolina to end its requirement that nurse practitioners (NPs) establish a collaborative practice agreement with a physician.

“These agreements can be costly, create uncertainty, and discourage nurses from practicing in our state,” he said. “Because of these factors, 27 other states have ended such requirements. When Arizona, for example, granted NPs full practice authority, they found a 73% increase in the number of NPs serving rural counties just five years later. This classification for student loan limits affects just a small percentage of nursing students, and the limitation will tend to bring down tuition for the more expensive programs.”

Balfour added that while Jackson and Stein are right to oppose hurdles for nurses, a much greater impact could be achieved by focusing on what North Carolina can do to make it easier for nurses to practice.

In addition to Jackson, the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania, joined in the lawsuit.