The North Carolina Justice Center announced that state Sen. Graig Meyer, D-Orange, will become its next executive director.

According to an announcement from the group, Meyer will lead efforts to advance economic opportunity and racial equity across North Carolina.

Meyer has served for more than a decade in the North Carolina General Assembly and will resign to take the possition. He was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012 and later served in the state Senate, representing Orange, Person, and Caswell counties.

“I believe that there is no organization more important to restoring North Carolina to our place as the Beacon of the South than the North Carolina Justice Center,” Meyer said in a statement announcing the appointment.

“There is a future where we can once again prioritize decisions and policies that make our state safer, healthier, more fair, and more prosperous,” Meyer said. “To get there, we need a robust NC Justice Center as part of a strategic, impactful progressive advocacy community.”

In addition to his legislative experience, Meyer is a trained social worker and public school advocate. He spent 16 years working in North Carolina’s public schools, during which he led the Blue Ribbon Mentor-Advocate program. That initiative achieved a 97.5% graduation rate and supported students in pursuing post-secondary education.

Citing his background in both education and government, board leaders at the NC Justice Center emphasized that Meyer’s experience made him a strong fit to lead the organization.

“Graig has spent his career fighting for North Carolina families and expanding opportunity in our state,” said Letha Muhammad and Matt Case, co-chairs of the NC Justice Center Board of Directors, in a statement. “His experience as an educator, social worker, and legislative leader reflects the values that guide the NC Justice Center’s work.”

The NC Justice Center is a Raleigh-based progressive advocacy organization whose mission is to promote economic and social justice across North Carolina. Since its founding in 1996, the center has worked to advance public education, expand access to health care, protect workers’ rights, and shape economic policy to ensure fairness for all North Carolinians.

The organization pursues its mission through policy research, legal advocacy and community organizing. It also works closely with community groups, policymakers and advocates to strengthen families and promote equitable access to economic and social resources.