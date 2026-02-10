NC lawmakers grill Charlotte officials on crime, jail deaths

North Carolina lawmakers sharply questioned Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders this week during a contentious oversight hearing on crime and public safety, pressing officials over a recent light-rail killing, jail deaths, and opposition to a new state criminal justice law, while repeatedly clashing with Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden over his refusal to answer questions amid an ongoing state investigation.

The Raleigh hearing was before the North Carolina General Assembly’s House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform. Lawmakers invited officials from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to discuss crime and public safety in the state’s largest city.

Invitees included:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte

Marcus Jones, Charlotte City Manager

Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County Sheriff

Estella Patterson, Charlotte Chief of Police

Brent Cagle, Interim CEO, Charlotte Area Transit System

Spencer Merriweather, District Attorney, NC Prosecutorial District 26, Mecklenburg County

Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, chairman of the oversight committee, opened by referencing the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was riding the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025, when she was brutally attacked by suspect Decarlos Brown Jr.

“Her life was cut short, not by one individual, but by a system that allowed career criminals to roam your streets who had 14 arrests,” Jones said. “A system that allowed its officials to go on reality TV shows rather than patrolling the streets. A system that puts on pride festivals, all while continuing to go off the fiscal cliff with a deficit after raising property taxes on its citizens. A system that prioritized DEI initiatives over armed security guards on CATS. Her blood is on your hands.”

Members of the committee also asked Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather about his work within the DA’s office.

“It very well may be that when someone throws a rock through a window, someone is seen tampering with a car, that maybe somebody sees that one incident as being minor, but by the time a resident in a community knows that that person is a cancer on that community, we ought to make sure that we’ve got the teeth to deal with it,” Merriweather told lawmakers. “The structure of a prosecutor’s job entails discretion, and we do the best that we can to try to make sure that when we are using the teeth that the General Assembly gives us, that we’re using it for people who are really a problem. And for those that aren’t necessarily, we don’t use those teeth. But every time that we can have an opportunity to have a piece of legislation with more weight, more teeth, it certainly helps us in exercising that discretion.”

Lawmakers ended the exchange by inviting Merriweather back to the General Assembly to work with them on passing additional legislation to support his efforts.

SBI Probe and Removal Petition

The exchange between McFadden and lawmakers was contentious from the start. The Mecklenburg County sheriff repeatedly deflected questions, citing an ongoing State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) probe into allegations of attempted extortion, corruption, willful misconduct, and maladministration. These same allegations were used in a removal petition against McFadden by five citizens in Charlotte, including Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg. That petition was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Stuart Albright without prejudice in January.

“I’m honored to be here and would love to answer questions coming from this body,” McFadden told the committee. But I cannot answer certain questions to this petition. We all know that this petition was filed by a member of this committee, Representative Cunningham, and others who once worked for my agency. Because of that petition being dismissed, and also because of that petition is now under the investigation of the State Bureau of Investigation, ordered by the District Attorney’s Office, I must respect the process. So, I cannot answer any questions that pertain to that petition at this time.”

Jones asked the sheriff a series of hypothetical questions regarding departmental scenarios, which McFadden refused to answer, leading Jones to remark, “Let the record reflect that the gentleman refuses to answer.”

Iryna’s Law

The North Carolina General Assembly passed House Bill 307, known as Iryna’s Law, in September 2025. The wide-ranging criminal justice reform strengthens pretrial release requirements for violent offenders, ends cashless bail, and creates new procedures for ordering mental health evaluations within the criminal justice system.

At a recent primary debate in Charlotte, McFadden called the new state law a “mistake” and “has done no good,” comments Jones quickly seized on.

“Do you still stand by those statements today?” Jones asked. McFadden responded, “In answering that question, I do stand by my statement.”

McFadden claimed the comments were taken out of context but refused to answer Jones’ question about his support for the state law.

Jail Deaths

In another exchange with lawmakers, officials raised concerns about 21 deaths in Mecklenburg County detention centers since Garry McFadden took office in 2018. When asked how the department is working to reduce the risk of further deaths, McFadden appeared to brush off the concerns.

“People die every day across America,” McFadden told lawmakers. “People die in hospitals across America, where there are millions of dollars of technology, millions of dollars spent on salaries and education to equip the best doctors, sometimes in the world, at a facility and people still die.”

Rep. Reece Pyrtle, R- Rockingham, quickly responded to McFadden asking, him to clarify if hospitals and jails are comparable. The sheriff doubled down on his comments.

“What I’m saying is they are responsible for the care of that person. People die in the United States every day of prostate cancer, heart attack, congestive heart failure, and several diseases,” McFadden explained.

Pyrtle continued to press the issue of deaths in jails before McFadden refused to answer, citing the SBI investigation and removal petition.

Department Staffing

Rep. Charlie Miller, R-Brunswick, a former chief deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, questioned McFadden about staffing and recruitment within his department. McFadden highlighted staffing issues across the nation in law enforcement and blamed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across major cities in the U.S.

“What does ICE have to do with recruiting?” Miller asked.

“It’s negativity on law enforcement,” responded McFadden.

“Why is it negative?” Miller followed up.

“It’s negative. People, are talking about coming to that ICE is part of law enforcement [SIC],” explained McFadden. “So the negative confrontation that has been created in our cities and counties across the nation with ours in Charlotte’s Web, it gives a bad taste of law enforcement, simply the badge. It gives a bad indication. So we’re asking people to let’s get back to talking good about law enforcement as a reputable profession, but we don’t.”

Jones pushed back on the sheriff’s comments, questioning why ICE carrying out enforcement operations would be a negative for law enforcement.

“Killing people is bad a look for law enforcement with someone without a gun,” McFadden said.

Jones fired back, “21 have died in your jail since you’ve been in office.”

The hearing briefly recessed before lawmakers thanked McFadden for his time and invited Charlotte city leaders to testify. That discussion was far less contentious, with lawmakers and city officials addressing a range of issues related to crime, public safety, and economic growth.