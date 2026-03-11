North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, Senate Leader Phil Berger, and House Speaker Destin Hall announced the formation of a new Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education on March 10, tasking the group with studying the structure and implementation of the state’s school systems.

The 30-member commission, created via executive order, is charged with examining critical areas of the education system, including teacher training, student advancement, administrative operations, and accountability measures.

“Excellent public schools create meaningful opportunity for every North Carolinian to succeed,” said Stein regarding the announcement. “This commission represents a bipartisan commitment and an opportunity to make North Carolina’s public schools the best in the nation.”

Members of the commission range from legislators and superintendents to business leaders and classroom teachers. The body will be co-chaired by Anne Faircloth, president of Buffalo Investments & Lafayette Farms; and Dr. Don Martin, chair of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Republican legislative leaders said that the commission’s work is vital for the state’s long-term economic health.

“The educational opportunities in North Carolina open a world of possibilities for our citizens,” said Berger. “It’s imperative that we continue to work collaboratively to ensure North Carolinians have the skills they need to enter the workforce. We need everyone — business leaders, educators, and policymakers — to come together to meet the real-world needs of our students. I look forward to seeing the proposals this group suggests to improve educational outcomes for all students.”

Speaker Hall echoed that sentiment, saying the current landscape needs a frank assessment.

“North Carolina has the talent and the foundation to become a national leader in education, and we intend to do just that,” said Hall. “By bringing top educators, business leaders, and elected officials to the same table, this new commission will take an honest look at what’s working and what isn’t in our public schools. I look forward to collaborating with them to strengthen schools across our state.”

Among the appointees are University of North Carolina System president Peter Hans, State Board of Education chair Eric Davis, and several sitting state legislators from both parties. The executive order dictates that the commission may report its findings and recommendations to the governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31.

The formation of the commission comes as public sentiment regarding the state’s education system faces headwinds. A Carolina Journal poll released in January showed that 53% of likely voters are dissatisfied with the quality of education in public schools across the state, compared to only 29% who are satisfied. That same survey showed that if money were no object, 46% of voters would choose a private school for their child, while 30% would select a traditional public school.

Voters also expressed strong desires for educational alternatives. The January poll found that nearly two-thirds of North Carolina voters support taxpayer-funded school choice scholarships through the Opportunity Scholarship Program. Additionally, 79% of respondents supported open enrollment policies that allow students to transfer to different public schools within the same district if the new school provides a better fit.