As the holiday shopping season kicks off, US commerce hit a record $11.8 billion for the holiday shopping weekend according to national figures from Adobe Analytics. Residents of North Carolina appear to be embracing the digital shopping surge on this Cyber Monday more than packing the malls. A fresh poll from High Point University shows many in the state are opting for online, or blended, shopping over in-store Black Friday frenzy.

Analysts say that while spending is up, sales orders are slightly down, reflecting the role of inflation and tariffs driving up total spending. Salesforce data from the weekend shows that spending was up 6%, while sales orders were down 1%.

Adding to the online sales, Adobe Analytics reports that artificial intelligence drove an 805% growth in traffic to online retailers’ sites, and $3 billion in sales.

Source: Adobe Analytics release

“Mobile devices have cemented their dominance, as 2025 is poised to be the first full year mobile makes up more than 50% of online spend,” reported Adobe Analytics. “Adobe forecasts mobile revenue share to hit a record 56.1% this holiday season, while 7 in 10 retail site visits will take place on mobile devices.”

HPU poll: Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday 44% of North Carolinians said they planned to shop online, according to the HPU Survey Research Center. By contrast, only 33% said they planned to shop on Black Friday. When asked which day they’d prefer if only one day, just 25% picked Black Friday; 35% preferred Cyber Monday.

HPU’s poll also found that 31% of North Carolinians plan to do most of their holiday shopping online, while just 17% expect to rely primarily on brick-and-mortar stores. Another 38% said they expect to split their shopping between online and in-store.

“Cyber Monday is entirely online, which means no crowds, no lines, and no chaotic in-store experiences,” said Dr. Nasir H. Assar, director of the MBA program and associate professor of economics at HPU’s Phillips School of Business. “This appeals especially to working professionals who can browse during breaks rather than taking time off for in-store shopping.”

Spending intentions in North Carolina appear cautious, as a plurality in HPU’s survey say they plan to spend under $500 for gifts, decorations, and holiday needs and many expect to spend the same amount this year as last year or even less.

The findings echo Carolina Journal’s November Poll in which 67% say they plan to spend less this year than they did in 2024.