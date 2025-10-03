As North Carolina’s State Fair approaches, which is set to run Oct. 16-26 at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, the new foods coming to this year’s fair have been announced.

Food is the No. 1 reason people say that they attend the state fair, according to a press release. More than 50 new foods will make their debut at the state fair. This is down slightly from last year’s 72 new foods. Last year’s highlights included: the “Granny Cone” by Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes and Jerk Pork Belly Bao by Cool Runnings Jamaican.

Here are some of this year’s new foods.

The BBQ Doughnut from D&J Concessions: BBQ in the shape of a doughnut, dipped in cornmeal batter, and sprinkled with bacon bits.

The Carolina Hoe Down from Ezzell’s Something Good: a homemade Johnny “hoe” cake topped with sharp cheddar cheese and Carolina pulled pork marinated in Easter Honey BBQ Glaze, Cilantro Cream Sauce, and BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Feet from Jack’s Seafood and Soulfood. Try them baked, fried, or barbequed, served plain or with rice and vegetables.

The Cheerwine Dream from Moose Joose Slush: a Cheerwine slush drizzled and topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, and cake pops, all finished with a Cheerwine drizzle.

Deep-Fried Bacon Turtle Cheesecake from Chef D’Lites: a deep-fried turtle cheesecake topped with bacon and pecans and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

Hot Honey Jalapeno Popper Donut from Fluffys Handcut Donuts: a hand-cut yeast-raised donut frosted with handmade jalapeno cream cheese, topped with crumbled bacon, pickled jalapenos, and drizzled with hot honey.

Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes return this year with a new creation. Granny’s Sticky B is cinnamon roll goo spread, Andia’s salted cream cheese ice cream, rolled in butter crunchies, and topped with more goo and piped glaze.

Last year, Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes was voted the best new food in the sweet category for their “Granny Cone” during “media day,” when members of the media can try and vote on the best new foods ahead of the state fair, in two categories, sweet and savory.

The Granny Cone was a freshly baked chimney cake, filled with a scope of buttery corn cake, layered with maple bacon ice cream, sprinkled with corn flakes, and topped with a dollop of whipped cream. A chimney cake is a Hungarian pastry made from sweet dough spiraled around a wooden roll and baked rotisserie-style over an open flame.

Tickets for this year’s state fair can be purchased in advance at www.ncstatefair.org.