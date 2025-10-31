A new report out this week shows the 2025 North Carolina State Fair drew 946,811 attendees, still down by about 8,000 people from last year. Wrapping up last week, the fair had familiar favorites, but also marked a new era of national attention, gaining buzz with influencer attendance and rapper NBA Youngboy’s surprise visit.

“It’s been a very strong year, and we are happy with that,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in a press release this week. “A lot of attention gets focused on attendance figures, and we do want to see strong numbers, but that is not the only barometer we use to measure success. Across the fairgrounds and throughout the fair we saw a lot of smiles and a lot of happy people. And that’s what makes all the hard work worthwhile – every day and every year!”

Fair food frenzy

The fair was in full swing on opening weekend. By 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, crowds filled the grounds, flocking to the classic attractions that keep locals coming back year after year. The Midway Family Center, packed with games, rides, and the famously indulgent food, buzzed with North Carolinians of all ages.

Food stalls drew long lines through midday as fairgoers sampled both traditional favorites and bold new additions. Many opted for classics like McBride’s turkey legs, a fair staple for more than 30 years, while others explored inventive offerings blending viral food trends with Southern flair.

One standout newcomer, the Cheerwine Dream float from Moose Joose Slush, combined a Cheerwine slush with vanilla whipped topping and a Cheerwine drizzle. The sweet concoction reflects the “dirty soda” craze sweeping the Triangle. The trend began in Utah, where members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints avoid coffee but have embraced sodas mixed with cream, dairy, and flavored syrups as a creative alternative.

Other buzzworthy debuts included hot honey jalapeño popper doughnuts from Fluffy’s Hand Cut Doughnuts and a pickle-sub sandwich served on a crisp dill spear from newcomer Pickle Bun.

Returning attractions and events

The classic fair attractions North Carolinians know and love showcased North Carolinian industry, agriculture, and culture throughout the fair. North Carolina has the third largest hog agriculture industry in the US, bringing in $11 billion yearly.

In a move underscoring the event’s deep agricultural roots, the North Carolina State Fair also inducted four new members into its Livestock Hall of Fame on Oct. 26. Steve Troxler, the state’s Agriculture Commissioner, lauded the honorees for their decades of dedication to the fair’s livestock shows. The newest inductees include Kimberly Eudy (beef cattle), Russell “Rusty” Isley (dairy cattle), William Johnson (general supporter), and Ellen Mabry (sheep). Together, these honorees represent generations of agricultural leadership and commitment to fair traditions.

Tucked away from the clamor of the fair’s center rested the Flower & Garden Show, which exhibits North Carolinian flora. The show was curated by statewide organizations like the North Carolina Native Plant Society and boasted some of the best photo ops the fair has to offer, especially the beloved mum tree and the giant Adirondack chair.

Among the victories of the 11-day fair, apple farmers made a comeback with a full display of apple entries in the horticulture competitions after the devastation of Hurricane Helene in 2024 damaged the state’s apple crop.

946,811 total attendees

$214,830 raised at the Junior Livestock Sale of Champions for champions and scholarships

More than 27,000 general and livestock competition entries registered

Site-record giant pumpkin weighed 2,244.5 pounds

Enough food collected for about 150,000 meals, or 16 tractor-truck loads

11 farm families honored in “Farm Family of the Day,” sponsored by Tractor Supply Co.

Challenges and controversies

Rides like the Kamikaze and the Colossus kept thrill seeking fairgoers returning, but riders got more thrill than they bargained for on opening night. On the fair’s first Thursday, the Vertigo spinning chair ride stopped midair due to low voltage. Riders were left dangling in the air for 45 minutes.

“The ride came to a controlled stop, allowing for the safe and timely manual evacuation of all patrons,” North Carolina Department of Agriculture spokesperson Heather Overton said. “At no point was anyone at risk.”

Controversy also cropped up earlier this month after the Raleigh Jaycees announced the end of the fair’s long-running Turkey Shoot. The event, a 72-year tradition, gave hundreds of fairgoers the chance to test their aim for a Thanksgiving turkey and a commemorative T-shirt.

The Jaycees told Raleigh’s local News & Observer that rising costs and new regulations were reasons for ending the attraction. Fair officials implemented stricter noise-reduction requirements this year, rules the Jaycees say were incompatible with expected crowds and the expense of operating the shoot.

The 2026 N.C. State Fair is scheduled for Oct. 15-25, 2026. In the meantime, the North Carolina State Fairgrounds hosts events throughout the year, but could also be undergoing $7.5 million in repairs and renovation projects from the last mini-budget that passed the state legislature earlier this month.