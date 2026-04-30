A preliminary analysis of fall 2025 testing data has raised questions about whether some public school students cheated on those tests, according to an April 29 announcement by North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green.

Green announced that the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) would commission an independent third-party audit of testing administration and data integrity.

At a press conference, Green stopped short of invalidating any prior results. But he warned that ongoing testing security problems threaten the credibility of student achievement data across the state.

“My concern is, if we don’t eliminate issues like cell phones and other devices being in the testing environment and snapshots of our tests showing up online, then our test results will be called into question, and that would be unfortunate, because our students deserve to be celebrated for their hard-earned accomplishments,” Green said.

Pressed for specifics, Green said DPI’s accountability and testing team had reviewed a small statewide sample on a single tested subject. The analysis showed students who had previously not performed on grade level scoring “well, and in some instances, very well” on a retest.

While small, that cohort was drawn from across North Carolina rather than a single district, Green said. He added that no results have been invalidated.

In addition to the audit, Green said that DPI will expand monitoring of testing environments, work with its testing vendor on real-time detection tools, and review existing policies.

AI and smart-device problem

Green attributed much of the concern to the rapid evolution of consumer technology. Tools such as cell phones, smartwatches, smart eyewear, and AI resources could be threatening testing integrity, he said. Green also acknowledged that snapshots of state exams have appeared online.

DPI issued guidance to every district and charter school last April, Green said. The state also conducted unannounced monitoring visits, strengthened proctoring practices, and added a step requiring students to affirm they will use only approved devices before each end-of-course exam.

“Despite all of these efforts, we are continuing to see cell phones and unauthorized technology devices during testing,” he said.

In September, DPI reported improvement on 12 of 15 math and reading assessments, a decade-high four-year graduation rate of 87.7%, and gains in school performance grades.

At the time, Green tied the numbers to his strategic plan goal of making North Carolina’s public schools “the best in the nation by 2030.”

Community proctors

Green spent most of the press conference appealing directly for help, asking media outlets to spread two messages: schools need volunteer proctors for the spring window, and students, educators, and adults in the testing environment need to “exhibit strong moral character.”

Proctors supervise students during exams and help keep testing environments free of unauthorized activity, Green said. He added that the volume of need will vary by district, with some public school units relying on non-tested-subject teachers and others leaning on parents and community volunteers.

“Character development is a critical component of our strategic plan,” Green said. “We want to be sure that our students, and in fact everyone who has any role to play in our testing environment, does so with integrity.”

DPI administers more than two million end-of-grade and end-of-course tests each year. The spring window is the largest of the year.