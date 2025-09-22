The North Carolina Supreme Court will determine whether a confrontation with a teacher amounts to a constitutional violation of a student’s right to a “sound, basic education.”

Last week, justices heard oral arguments in a case brought by K.H., a student referred to in court as Katherine. She filed suit in January 2023 against her former teacher, Danielle Dixon, as well as the Alamance-Burlington School System and its school board.

The North Carolina School Boards Association filed an amicus, friend-of-the-court, brief in April siding with the Alamance school board.

In her complaint, Katherine alleges that her teacher assaulted her, and with the schools’ response, violated her rights to a “sound, basic education” under Article I, Section 15 and Article IX, Section 2 of the North Carolina Constitution.

Morgan Reese, the attorney representing Katherine, began her argument by asking “whether the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education deprived Katherine of her constitutional right to equal access to public education.”

“The answer to that question is yes,” Reese told the justices.

Reese said that following the alleged assault, Katherine was suspended. That suspension was rescinded, and she was transferred to a different school. Dixon, however, continued working at Katherine’s original school.

“The transfer of schools can demonstrate deliberate indifference, and it does so here,” Reese argued. “The deliberate indifference to the incident of the assault made Katherine more vulnerable to future harassment and had the combined effect of denying her equal access to education. This rises to the appropriate level of stating a colorable claim.”

“The question is about the safety, the intimidating nature of the environment, the threatening nature of the environment, and the nature, the extent, and the quality of the education,” Reese explained. “Those have all been met here because Katherine from this point on has been assaulted by a teacher and how could any child go back to any educational setting and not have that weigh and impact their ability.”

David Nolan represented the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education.

“You would need more than just an incident and then a response to it, you would also need to have the denial of a sound basic education,” to be a Corum claim, Nolan argued. “[Y]ou need to have something that bears upon Katherine’s educational opportunities. The complaint is utterly silent before the incident and after the incident as to any of her academic experience.”

A Corum claim refers to a type of lawsuit filed in North Carolina alleging a government violation of state constitutional right.

“If there is a claim against an individual defendant for the same conduct seeking the same remedy then that precludes a direct constitutional claim,” Nolan continued. As litigation is ongoing against Dixon, the teacher, Nolan argued that a Corum claim cannot be made against the school board.

“I think the question to look at is what is the remedy sought,” Nolan said. “If it is monetary purely, which is what it is here, I think then you would look at that as providing an adequate state remedy.”

Both parties relied on the precedent Deminski v. State Board of Education, which the North Carolina Supreme Court decided in 2021. This case concluded a Corum claim, or a claim against the government, must be a colorable claim.

A colorable claim must be supported by “facts sufficient to support an alleged violation of a right protected by the state constitution. It must be a plausible claim that may be reasonably asserted given the facts presented and the current law.”

Nearly every Supreme Court justice questioned the parties throughout the arguments.

“In a notice pleading stage why isn’t that enough [evidence] to establish that she was not in [an] environment that was free of physical abuse, verbal abuse, harassment and hostility?” Justice Anita Earls asked. She questioned why it is not sufficient to establish Katherine “was being denied the opportunity for a sound basic education.”

Justice Phil Berger asked Reese, “How does allowing Dixon to remain as a teacher in the school that plaintiff is not attending – how does that affect the student’s ability to learn and how does that deprive that child of a meaningful opportunity for an education?”

“After the suspension, K.H. was then transferred to another school, without her input,” Justice Richard Dietz noted. “But there is no allegation in the complaint that that school was so deficient in some way that students at that school were not receiving the privilege of a sound basic education.”

“I am not finding at any point an allegation that K.H. was ever deprived of the privilege of education in a way that could then pursue a Corum claim,” Dietz stated.

On Friday, the Supreme Court filed a new order.

The Court requested that both parties submit supplemental briefings on whether the Court of Appeals had jurisdiction over the plaintiff’s interlocutory appeal. An interlocutory appeal is an appeal over a non-final order that is issued during litigation.

The parties must file their briefs within the next 30 days.