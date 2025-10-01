As the fall wildfire season begins in North Carolina, the NC Forest Service (NCFS) reminds residents to use practices recommended by the Forest Service to reduce the risk of wildfires.

“Wildfire prevention and risk reduction are two important areas that each of us has the ability to directly impact,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in a press release. “Sometimes a wildfire is inevitable due to circumstances beyond our control, such as lightning strikes or downed powerlines. However, most of our wildfires are avoidable as human activity continues to be responsible for more than 99% of all wildfire causes.”

In North Carolina, the fall wildfire season typically runs from October through early December. There are two primary wildfire seasons in North Carolina: spring and fall. Earlier this year, Troxler told state lawmakers that North Carolina is the No. 1 state in the nation at risk for wildfires.

The NCFS responded to more than 56,000 wildfires burning over 34,000 acres between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, according to a press release. This includes the wildfires that ravaged western North Carolina earlier this year. The leading ignition sources for human-caused wildfires include the use of machines and vehicles, backyard debris burning, arson, and escaped campfires.

To best protect homes from wildfires, NCFS recommends the following practices:

Clear pine needles, dead leaves, and other flammable debris from your roof lines, gutters, decks, porches, patios, and fence lines so falling embers are less likely to ignite.

Store furniture cushions, mats, potted plants, and other outdoor decorations away from doors, decks, and patios, since these can easily catch fire if left outside.

Screen windows and seal any openings, as windblown embers can enter through vents or cracks and burn a house from the inside out. Walk around the home to identify any spots that should be screened or temporarily sealed.

Rake up leaves and mulch at least five feet away from home; embers landing in mulch that touches the house, deck, or fence present a significant fire hazard.

Trim back any shrubs or tree branches within five feet of the house, as well as overhanging branches.

Remove items within 30 feet that could burn, such as woodpiles, spare lumber, vehicles, or boats, since these act as significant fuel sources.

Finally, if ordered to evacuate, close all windows and doors tightly and seal any pet doors, as many homes are destroyed when embers enter through these openings and ignite the interior.

“We’ve just surpassed the one-year mark since Hurricane Helene unleashed significant devastation on so many of our citizens and natural resources,” continued Troxler. “Being prepared for wildfire is more important than ever, especially in Western North Carolina, where more than 800,000 acres of forestland were damaged, leaving substantial fuel on the ground. Please do your part to prevent and prepare for wildfires.”

NCFS recommends the following guidelines for safe burning practices, which prevent wildfires.

Always begin by obtaining a valid burn permit, which can be obtained at any NCFS office, through an authorized permitting agent, or online.

Before lighting a fire, check the weather and avoid burning on dry or windy days.

Fires should be kept small and manageable rather than tall or expansive.

Preparation is key: have a water hose, bucket, steel rake, and shovel ready for controlling the fire, and keep a phone nearby in case of emergencies.

Never use kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, or other flammable liquids to accelerate the burning process, as these can cause dangerous flare-ups.

When extinguishing charcoal briquettes or campfires, drench them thoroughly with water, making sure to soak and stir until all embers — both visible and hidden — are completely cold to the touch.

If water is unavailable, use dirt or sand, but avoid burying hot coals, as they can smolder unnoticed and cause a fire.

Finally, never leave a fire unattended; remain with it until it is fully and safely out.

Prescribed burns have proven to be one of the most effective forms of wildfire management, and North Carolina is one of 11 Southern states with a burn manager certification program. According to Margaret Young from the Fiscal Research Division of the North Carolina General Assembly, the NC Forest Service receives $1 million in recurring funds from the state budget appropriated by the NCGA to fund the Prescribed Burn Cost Share Program. The program supports private forest owners in covering the costs of prescribed burns as a form of forestry management. During FY24, 170 burns occurred on more than 8,000 acres; 77% were on 100 acres or less. Cost share reimbursement to landowners totaled $190,419.

“I want you to know today we are not prepared to handle a massive wildfire situation, especially in the mountains of North Carolina,” Troxler told lawmakers earlier this year. “Helene put a tremendous load of fuel on the ground; trees and limbs are lying there. It’s not going to go away. In fact, as it dries more and more and more, the fire danger is going to get worse, and it’s not going to go away in one year. It’ll probably take at least three years for a lot of this material to rot out to the point that it’s not a tremendous fire lake.”