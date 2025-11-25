President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will continue a beloved Thanksgiving tradition on Tuesday, as they host the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. This year, the spotlight shines on North Carolina, the home state of the two ceremonial turkeys.

Gobble and Waddle Take Center Stage

The two turkeys, officially named “Gobble” and “Waddle,” were raised in Nahunta, North Carolina, under the guidance of National Turkey Federation Chairman Jay Jandrain and Butterball contract grower Travis Pittman. Upon arriving in Washington, the turkeys enjoyed a luxurious stay at The Willard InterContinental Hotel, located adjacent to the White House grounds.

After the ceremony, the turkeys will return to North Carolina State University in Raleigh, where they will live under the care of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science. There, they will receive dedicated housing, daily care, and veterinary services while helping to educate the public about animal agriculture and the importance of America’s turkey industry.

This year, the turkeys faced an online vote to name them, with name options from North Carolina 4H and FFA students, and to see who got the official “presidential pardon.” The White House releasing stats on the birds, including their dream job and favorite Thanksgiving side.

A Thanksgiving Tradition

The National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon is a longstanding White House tradition. While turkeys were presented to presidents as early as 1947, the practice of officially “pardoning” a turkey became formalized under President George H.W. Bush in 1989. Since then, nearly every president has participated in the ceremony, which combines humor, media coverage, and educational outreach about America’s turkey industry.

North Carolina’s Gubernatorial Turkey Pardon

North Carolina celebrated its own state-level turkey pardoning. On Friday, Governor Josh Stein pardoned two turkeys, Krispy and Kreme, at the NC Governor’s Mansion. The event was sponsored by the North Carolina Poultry Federation and partnered with Butterball, which donated 1,500 turkey breasts to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, helping families in need enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“Thanksgiving gives us a moment to pause and reflect on all that we’re grateful for,” said Stein. “I’m grateful for the farmers who put food on our tables, for the first responders running into danger to keep us safe, for the teachers who educate our children, and for every North Carolinian who sees a neighbor in need and helps them back on their feet. I also want to thank the NC Poultry Federation for sponsoring the event and Butterball for partnering with us in support of our food banks.”

“The North Carolina Poultry Federation is proud to sponsor the annual gubernatorial turkey pardon, a tradition that celebrates the state’s leading industry,” said Tim Thomas, President of the NC Poultry Federation.

“Poultry contributes more than $39 billion to North Carolina’s economy and supports nearly 150,000 jobs. This year, we’re honored to present the birds to Governor Stein and donate Butterball turkey breasts to help 1,500 North Carolina families in need enjoy a holiday meal.”

Krispy and Kreme, 19-week-old hens weighing roughly 45 pounds, will return to Naylor Family Farm in Fuquay-Varina following the pardoning, where they will live out their days.