North Carolina has fewer low-income households than it did 14 years ago and more upper-income ones, according to a new analysis of US Census data by Carolina Journal.

That shift mirrors the conclusion of a recent national study from the American Enterprise Institute that challenges the common political claim that America’s middle class is hollowing out.

The study, published in January by economists Stephen J. Rose and Scott Winship, finds that the core middle class has shrunk because of a growing upper-middle class that has absorbed millions of households previously considered middle income.

“Decrying a shrinking or hollowed-out middle class is just a gloomy way of saying the upper-middle class has boomed and fewer families are in hardship,” Rose and Winship wrote.

Nationally, the upper-middle class — defined by the authors as families earning roughly $133,000 to $400,000 in today’s dollars — grew from 10% of families in 1979 to 31% in 2024. Over the same period, the share of families classified as poor or near-poor fell from 30% to 19%.

The core middle class shrank from 36% to 31%. The authors argue that this decline is explained by upward mobility, not downward pressure.

“It is simply inaccurate to characterize the ‘shrinking’ middle class as reflecting diminished economic security rather than material progress,” they wrote.

The North Carolina numbers bear that out. About 535,000 North Carolina households earned at least $100,000 in 2010 — equivalent to roughly $144,000 in today’s dollars. By 2024, nearly 878,000 households earned at least $150,000, clearing an even higher real income bar.

Joseph Harris, fiscal policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, said the inflation-adjusted figures tell a consistent story at both ends of the distribution.

“Even when using higher cutoffs to account for inflation, the share of state households at the bottom has declined,” Harris said. “In 2010, about 9% of North Carolina households earned less than $10,000, which is roughly $14,384 in 2024 dollars. In 2024, about 8.7% of households earn less than $15,000 — a higher threshold — yet the share is still smaller.”

He added that the top end tells the same story in reverse.

“In 2010, 14.6% of North Carolina households earned at least $100,000, or about $143,848 in 2024 dollars,” Harris said. “In 2024, 19.5% of North Carolina households earned at least $150,000, again a higher bar, but a much larger share cleared it. This suggests the middle class isn’t shrinking because more households are falling behind, but because more are moving up.”

The AEI report runs counter to a 2024 analysis from the Pew Research Center, which reported the middle class falling from 61% of households in 1971 to 51% in 2023. Rose and Winship said that Pew uses a “relative” definition of the middle class tied to median income, meaning the middle class can appear to shrink even when everyone’s income rises.

“Claims of a hollowed-out middle class wrongly reinterpret widespread (if unequal) gains across the income distribution as rising insecurity and declining living standards,” the authors wrote.