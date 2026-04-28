Tuesday marks Workers’ Memorial Day across the US, a day when those who lost their lives on the job are remembered, including those in North Carolina.

Also known as International Workers’ Memorial Day or International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured, the AFL-CIO declared April 28 to honor those killed and injured on the job in 1989. It’s also the date when the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 went into effect and when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was formed in 1971.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a total of 5,070 workers died from on-the-job injuries in the United States in 2024, a 4% drop from 5,283 in 2023.

Construction had the most private industry workplace deaths at 1,034 in 2024, down 3.8% from 1,075 in the prior year. Transportation and warehousing followed with 865 fatalities in 2024, a 7% decline from 930 in 2023. Retail trade (down 15.7% to 258) and wholesale trade (down 18.1% to 145) both had sizable decreases. Manufacturing workplace deaths dropped 9.7% to 353.

In the past year, 67 people lost their lives on the job in the state.

“67 lives is not just a statistic,” North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley said in a press release, “Behind that number are real people we’ve lost. Husbands, fathers, wives, mothers, children, and best friends who aren’t coming back. We know that work can be hard, work can be busy, but work should never be deadly.”

There was also a remembrance on Tuesday morning by local workers, union members, and community leaders at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Nash Square in downtown Raleigh.

Nationally, OSHA has a virtual Workers Memorial Tribute Wall to honor and recognize those who lost their lives due to an occupational incident, illness, or disease in the US while on the job.

OSHA also invites anyone who has lost a loved one due to a work-related incident or illness to share a photograph of their loved one with OSHA at [email protected], as they will be recognized on the virtual Workers Memorial Tribute Wall.

In recognition of Workers’ Memorial Day, the NC Department of Labor encourages employers to review safety procedures, reinforce training, and engage workers in open conversations about hazard prevention. Workers are also encouraged to speak up about unsafe conditions and take advantage of available safety resources and training opportunities.

For more information about workplace safety resources and programs, people can go to the NC Department of Labor’s website.