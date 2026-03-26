The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that it has selected a vendor to modernize its technology systems.

Kyndryl was selected among 14 vendors following a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) in August.

NCDMV said the RFP was structured to prioritize measurable results over rigid technical specifications and to align vendor proposals with NCDMV’s strategic goals, including reducing customer wait times, expanding online services, improving in-office workflows, increasing staff efficiency, enhancing data and transaction accuracy, and accelerating system change implementation.

Kyndryl’s NCMAX solution builds on the “MAX” platform originally developed for the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division and implemented in Wyoming, with a deployment underway in Virginia. States using MAX platforms own the software, host independently, collaborate on development, and share code improvements.

“North Carolinians deserve a modern, efficient DMV that makes essential services easier and faster,” NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine said in a press release. “I’m excited for the future of our agency with this partnership. This was the best deal for taxpayers, and I’m confident NCMAX will deliver a significantly better experience for both our customers and our dedicated staff.”

Customer service issues had been fueled by things like outdated technology, as people were unable to schedule appointments online. Those who successfully scheduled a time would sometimes have to travel a few hours away for the appointment, even taking time off work or using vacation time to wait in line only to be turned away.

There have been several hearings on these issues, including one in February 2025 in which former Commissioner Wayne Goodwin was grilled by lawmakers, who called the DMV one of the most dysfunctional agencies in state government during his tenure.

A 435-page audit released in August by North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek confirmed these findings. But, it also highlighted a lack of detailed metrics, low employee morale, and a fractured relationship between the DMV and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), with a recommendation that the two agencies separate from one another.

The agency’s 35-page five-year strategic plan, released in November, aimed at changing a myriad of issues plaguing the NCDMV over the past few years, including outdated technology.

NCMAX will replace a set of five legacy COBOL-based systems that NCDMV has operated on since the early 1990s. The new system will be a unified, cloud-native platform hosted on Microsoft Azure, integrating driver services, vehicle services, motor carrier/IRP, insurance verification, compliance, and financial operations into a single modern system.

The contract totals $84.8 million, including implementation, training, and data migration. A $5 million Microsoft credit reduces North Carolina’s net cost to $79.8 million.

Payments are tied to both operational milestones and achieved outcomes, which include:

Unified customer record with improved accuracy

Reduced wait times and expanded online services

Streamlined staff workflows and modern interface

Higher transaction accuracy and real-time processing

Advanced reporting, stronger security, and faster changes

In addition, embedded translation services, a mobile driver license app for proactive customer engagement, target averages of 15-minute wait times and 12-minute driver transactions, 70% of allowable driver transactions, and 90% of vehicle transactions available online, and a six-week staff onboarding, are all expected to be completed as well.