The North Carolina Department of Insurance has reached an agreement with the North Carolina Rate Bureau involving a rate increase for dwelling insurance.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in a press release that he has negotiated an average statewide increase of 5% per year over the next two years.

The North Carolina Rate Bureau (NCRB), which represents the insurance companies in the state and is not a part of the NCDOI, requested an average rate hike of 68.3% over a two-year period in October.

A hearing was originally scheduled for May 4 but was postponed last week to July 6 during negotiations.

Dwelling insurance is different from homeowners’ insurance. Dwelling policies are primarily offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, vacation homes, investment properties, and other properties that are not the property owner’s primary residence.

“I am happy that we have been able to save North Carolina consumers more than $268 million over what the insurance companies requested,” Causey said in the release. “I am delighted that many property owners who invest in fortified homes and roofs will be able to save on their insurance premiums.”

The initial 5% increase over current rates takes effect on Oct. 1. The second 5% increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2027. The negotiated increases are average statewide figures, which vary by territory.

Rate Bureau Chief Operating Officer Jarred Chappell said in a press release that they are glad to have negotiated a dwelling rate agreement with the Department of Insurance and to have avoided potentially lengthy and costly legal arguments on the issue. But, he stressed that the approved increase falls well short of the rate warranted by the extensive claims history that the Rate Bureau reviewed and submitted in this case.

“Claims data from thousands of insurance policies in recent years demonstrate that risks and costs have accelerated,” he said. “The 27 separate billion-dollar disasters that hit the United States in 2024 would have been an all-time record, had it not been for the 28 billion-dollar disasters in 2023. Rapid inflation in the construction industry post-pandemic has dramatically increased building and repair costs, and some of the fastest growing areas in North Carolina — particularly for vacation homes and rental homes covered by dwelling policies — are coastal areas where storm damage is more common.”

Chappell added that the state’s insurance rates need to reflect rising costs so that companies will want to write policies in this state and compete on price, and that the prices are constrained by the rate-setting process included in this settlement, but final premiums are set property-by-property and by individual carriers, based on individual risk. He continued that in recent years, insurance companies have been less willing to write dwelling policies, forcing customers to choose the Beach Plan and the FAIR Plan.

“These state insurance pools for customers who can’t find coverage on the open market now cover 70% of the dwelling policy market in North Carolina,” he said. “This is a clear signal that the state’s approved rates for normal carriers are too low.”

The settlement includes mitigation credits for consumers who invest in fortified homes and roofs designed to withstand damage from high winds in many eastern North Carolina counties.

Grants are available through the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association to fortify roofs, which have been shown to result in a 34.5% reduction in claims reported and a 22.7% loss reduction in loss per building per storm, according to a study conducted by the Institute for Advanced Analytics at North Carolina State University.