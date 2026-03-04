A rematch is set to take place in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, between Republican Laurie Buckhout and incumbent Democratic US Rep. Don Davis.

Buckhout defeated her Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary, besting state Sen. Bobby Hanig, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell, and Lenoir County Commissioner Eric Rouse.

“I’m grateful to the voters across Eastern North Carolina who rallied behind our campaign tonight. Republicans are united and ready to send a fighter to Washington,” said Buckhout, in a statement to Carolina Journal.

She will face the same general election opponent she ran against in 2024, in Congressman Don Davis. Davis won that race with 49.5% of the vote compared to Buckhout’s 47.8%, a margin of just over 6,000 votes.

During the 2025 long session of the North Carolina General Assembly, state lawmakers redrew and approved new congressional maps, making significant changes to the political makeup of the state’s 1st Congressional District and improving Republican competitiveness.

As part of the redraw, Wilson, Wayne, Greene, and Lenoir counties were moved into the 3rd Congressional District. Craven, Beaufort, Pamlico, Carteret, Hyde, and Dare counties were added to the 1st District.

Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, openly acknowledged why the redrawing was happening.

“The motivation behind this redraw is simple and singular,” said Hise. “Draw a new map that will bring an additional Republican seat to the North Carolina congressional delegation. Republicans hold a razor-thin margin in the United States House of Representatives, and if Democrats flip four seats in the upcoming midterm elections, they will take control of the House and torpedo President Trump’s agenda.”

Buckhout used her primary night victory to highlight what, in her view, is the inaction of Davis in Congress.

“Don Davis has spent his time in Congress doing little for this district while voting for the largest tax hike in American history and siding with Washington insiders instead of Eastern North Carolina’s farmers, workers, and small businesses,” said Buckhout.