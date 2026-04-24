As western North Carolina approaches the 19-month anniversary of Hurricane Helene on April 27, a new infusion of federal disaster funding is highlighting both the progress made and the long road still ahead.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced $255.8 million this week for 85 recovery projects across North Carolina, with a significant share directed toward mountain communities still working to rebuild infrastructure, clear debris, and stabilize local economies.

The funding arrives at a symbolic moment. More than a year and a half after Helene caused widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and economic disruption, much of the work now being funded reflects projects already completed — underscoring how local governments have carried the costs of paying contractors while waiting for federal reimbursement.

The largest allocation, $125.5 million to the North Carolina Emergency Management, will support debris removal and emergency protective measures that remain ongoing in parts of the region. Downed timber, sediment, and storm debris continue to pose flood risks in waterways across western counties.

In Cleveland County, more than $40 million is tied to debris removal, including large-scale clearing of rivers and public areas. Additional funding will support continued cleanup along waterways such as the Broad River, where storm debris has complicated flood mitigation efforts.

Transportation projects also reflect the extended recovery timeline. More than $57 million will go to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repairs, culvert replacements, and emergency measures. In Rutherford County, that includes reimbursement for repairs to Cedar Creek Road, a key local route damaged during the storm on the north end of Lake Lure.

Tourism infrastructure — a critical economic driver in the mountains — is also part of the recovery picture. Federal funding will reimburse the cost of a temporary access road and bridge reconnecting Chimney Rock State Park after Helene destroyed its main entrance.

Smaller but significant allocations are headed to communities including Old Fort and Brevard for repairs to public buildings, roads and culverts — projects local officials say are essential to restoring basic services.

US Rep. Tim Moore, R-NC14, said the funding is critical to reimbursing local governments that acted quickly in the storm’s aftermath.

“This funding helps make our communities whole by reimbursing local governments that stepped up immediately after Hurricane Helene to begin cleanup and recovery,” Moore said in a press release. “In places like Cleveland County and across Western North Carolina, crews cleared massive amounts of debris and reopened critical routes without waiting for Washington bureaucrats to get their act together. Under new leadership, DHS and FEMA are ensuring that communities are not left to carry those costs alone.”

Moore added that he plans to continue pushing for additional support as projects move through the federal pipeline.

At the same time, US Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, pointed to improved coordination between federal agencies and North Carolina’s congressional delegation in moving funding approvals forward.

“I’m grateful that he and his team have worked with me and my Congressional colleagues to direct needed relief to WNC that ensures funds move through the FEMA review process without unnecessary bureaucratic delay,” Budd said in a press release. “Our efforts will continue as new projects are completed every single week. My focus remains on ensuring the federal government continues to do its part and make sure funding reaches our Appalachian communities as quickly as possible.”

Federal officials say the funding comes as they work through a backlog of recovery projects amid a prolonged strain on FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, caused by a lapse in federal appropriations. Additional project approvals are expected in the coming weeks.

Markwayne Mullin, who visited western North Carolina earlier this month, said the new funding reflects continued federal commitment to long-term recovery.

For residents, one of the clearest signs of progress has been in housing. FEMA reports that nearly all 234 households that relied on temporary federal housing after the storm have transitioned to permanent solutions. Dozens of families purchased their units, while only two remain in FEMA-provided housing.

Still, challenges remain. Housing shortages, infrastructure strain, and economic recovery continue to affect many communities across the region.

To date, FEMA has committed more than $5 billion to North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Helene, including funding for nearly 2,400 public assistance projects and direct aid to more than 161,000 households.

As the 19-month mark arrives, the latest funding announcement offers a snapshot of a recovery effort that is ongoing, incremental and far from complete — with federal dollars continuing to follow the long arc of rebuilding across western North Carolina.