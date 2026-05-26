As western North Carolina continues rebuilding from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene, another round of flooding and roadway failures is exposing how fragile the region’s recovery remains months later.

Emergency crews in Buncombe, Henderson, and Rutherford counties responded Tuesday to dangerous flooding conditions, washed-out roads, and renewed evacuation concerns after heavy rain moved across mountain communities still recovering from storm damage tied to Helene.

The latest disruption came along Charlotte Highway near the Henderson County line, where the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department said crews discovered a major collapse underneath the roadway while returning from a downed tree call overnight.

“Upon further inspection there is an approximate 12 ft deep hole washed out underneath Charlotte Highway,” the department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The collapse forced officials to completely shut down the roadway between Fairview and Gerton area, severing another transportation link in a region where residents have spent months navigating damaged roads, unstable slopes, debris removal operations, and repeated weather emergencies following Helene.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation determined the roadway would need extensive excavation and repairs before reopening.

“This will be an extended repair,” the fire department warned, advising drivers to avoid the corridor for most of the day.

The closure carries added significance because the Bat Cave, Chimney Rock, and Lake Lure areas were among the western North Carolina communities heavily impacted during Hurricane Helene’s destructive flooding and landslides. Since then, local governments, state agencies, contractors, and federal crews have worked to stabilize roads, clear waterways, and restore tourism-dependent communities.

Tuesday’s flooding fears illustrated how quickly those vulnerabilities can reappear.

In Rutherford County, Rutherford County Emergency Management activated flash flood warning sirens near Falls Creek north of Chimney Rock as water levels rose along the Rocky Broad River basin.

“Residents and visitors in the affected area are strongly encouraged to move away from the river and seek higher ground immediately,” the agency said in an emergency alert.

Officials also urged residents staying near the Rocky Broad River in the Chimney Rock and Lake Lure areas to remain alert for rapidly changing conditions.

The renewed flooding threat comes as state and local leaders continue debating the long-term costs of Helene recovery across western North Carolina. Infrastructure repairs throughout the mountain region remain ongoing, with transportation corridors, retaining walls, waterways, and storm-damaged public facilities still under repair or temporary stabilization.

Tuesday’s road collapse demonstrated the lingering risks tied to saturated ground and weakened infrastructure beneath roads that survived Helene but remain vulnerable during additional heavy rainfall events.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg warned Tuesday morning that conditions across western North Carolina remain favorable for additional flooding.

The weather service said several flood products remained active in Henderson County after “intense evening rainfall” Monday caused significant rises along streams and creeks.

Meteorologists warned widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening across the mountains and foothills.

Forecast models show another corridor of potentially heavy rain across portions of the western Carolinas, with forecasters cautioning that already saturated ground conditions could quickly lead to isolated flash flooding.

“Any deeper showers and storms that develop could produce locally heavy rainfall,” forecasters wrote, warning some locations “may not take long to realize an isolated nuisance flood risk, perhaps even a low-end flash flood.”

The forecast also includes a limited severe weather threat, with atmospheric conditions capable of supporting a few damaging thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, forecasters said the broader weather pattern is expected to remain unsettled through much of the week, with daily chances for rain and storms continuing into the weekend.

Western North Carolina residents expressed to Carolina Journal that the latest flooding serves as another reminder that Helene recovery is far from over. They expressed that while cleanup crews and rebuilding projects continue across the mountains, each new storm system now carries heightened concern for communities still dealing with damaged terrain, weakened infrastructure, and rivers prone to rapid rises after heavy rain.