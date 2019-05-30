Carolina Journal wins four N.C. Press Association awards

For the second straight year, the N.C. Press Association acknowledged Carolina Journal’s reporting and commentary in its annual awards. CJ won in the Online Division for articles published in 2018 on carolinajournal.com.

CJ Editor-in-Chief Rick Henderson won first place in Editorials, giving him two consecutive first-place finishes in the category.

Associate Editor Kari Travis also was recognized for a second year. This time she won second place for Investigative Reporting for an article about problems in the North Carolina prison system and third place in Beat News Reporting for her articles about the UNC System and Silent Sam. Last year, Travis won first place in Election/Political Reporting for a story about juvenile justice reforms in the General Assembly and third place in Enterprise Reporting for a series of articles about the legislature’s response to human trafficking.

Managing Editor John Trump won third place in Serious Columns for his Daily Journals about alcohol policy, disaster relief, and other topics.

The awards were presented in March at the NCPA’s annual convention in Raleigh.

“Carolina Journal has spent the past two decades establishing itself as an indispensable source of news and analysis for North Carolinians who want to know more about their government and their state. These awards reflect lots of hard work, perseverance, and creativity. We are immensely proud of the CJ team and look forward to many more accomplishments,” said John Hood, chairman of the John Locke Foundation, which publishes CJ.