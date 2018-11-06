Catch election coverage and analysis from CJ, JLF experts on WPTF, NCNN

Keep up with the latest results of national, state, and local elections by tuning in to the statewide North Carolina News Network tonight from 7 to 11 p.m.

Broadcasting from flagship station News Radio 680 WPTF, Carolina Journal Radio co-hosts Donna Martinez and Mitch Kokai will lead coverage all four hours. CJ Editor-in-chief Rick Henderson will join the broadcast from 7 to 9.

People can listen at 680 AM in the greater Triangle, or online at wptf.com. If you’re outside the Triangle, check local listings for the NCNN affiliate in your area.