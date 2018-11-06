Catch election coverage and analysis from CJ, JLF experts on WPTF, NCNN

News: Quick Takes

Keep up with the latest results of national, state, and local elections by tuning in to the statewide North Carolina News Network tonight from 7 to 11 p.m.

Broadcasting from flagship station News Radio 680 WPTF, Carolina Journal Radio co-hosts Donna Martinez and Mitch Kokai will lead coverage all four hours. CJ Editor-in-chief Rick Henderson will join the broadcast from 7 to 9.

People can listen at 680 AM in the greater Triangle, or online at wptf.com. If you’re outside the Triangle, check local listings for the NCNN affiliate in your area.

 

