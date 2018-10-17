CJ editor offers overview of constitutional amendments, recent controversies

In an interview with Carolina Journal Radio, CJ Editor-in-Chief Rick Henderson briefly discussed the six constitutional amendments voters will consider between now and Nov. 6.

He also offered insights on the two amendments opposed by all five living North Carolina former governors, this week’s judicial ruling on the Bipartisan State Board of Elections and Ethics Reform, and the decision by conservative grass-roots group Americans for Prosperity to oppose the amendment dealing with judicial vacancies.

A video of the full interview follows.

For more information about the amendments, and the candidates running for statewide judicial races, here’s a link to the official voter guide prepared for and distributed by the state.