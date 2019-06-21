Cooper again rebuffs legislature’s budget priorities

In a news release issued Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s spokesman made it clear: Medicaid expansion must be part of any General Fund budget he signs.

Cooper also rejected “corporate tax cuts, corporate tax cuts, unaccountable school vouchers, and the SCIF slush fund and said that any budget compromise has to include discussion of Medicaid expansion, a school and infrastructure bond and significantly higher teacher salaries,” said spokesman Ford Porter.

It’s the clearest signal to date Cooper will veto the Republican-led General Assembly’s General Fund budget for 2019-21, now in a conference committee.

Senate budget writers prefer boosting spending the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) rather than new debt to finance infrastructure construction and repairs. They also reduced the franchise tax for businesses. The House and Senate have committed to fund Opportunity Scholarships for the next decade; Cooper opposes private school choice for K-12 students.

House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has suggested the budget compromise may be introduced early next week. To override a veto, a unified GOP caucus will need to convince at least one Democratic senator and seven Democratic House members to defy the governor.