Mini-budgets advance through the General Assembly 

Lawmakers spent Tuesday, Oct. 8, advancing four mini-budget plans as the budget veto stalemate drags on into another month.

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the $24 billion budget June 28. The N.C. House overrode the veto, but the Senate has yet to try.

In lieu of a full budget, Republican lawmakers have pushed forward mini-budgets to cover provisions that have bipartisan support. Several of these piecemeal budgets have already become law, including one to draw down federal dollars and another to provide money for disaster recovery efforts.

Tuesday, the House Appropriations Committee approved a mini-budget providing funding for community colleges. Later that day, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved mini-budgets covering Raise the Age implementation and tax credit program extensions.

Meanwhile, the House voted to concur with a mini-budget ensuring funding for a rural broadband initiative. The bill passed, 106-2, and heads to the governor’s desk.

Here’s a rundown of the mini-budgets discussed Tuesday: