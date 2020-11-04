GOP holds state Senate, will maintain control of legislature

Republicans fought back an anticipated “blue wave.” They kept control of the state Senate by a 28-22 margin, losing one seat of their majority.

“For the sixth consecutive election, voters made a clear choice in support of the Republican platform of low taxes, expanded school choice, and large investments in education and teacher pay. The Senate Republican majority will continue to deliver on those promises,” Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in statement late Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Winners are in bold type.

District 1

Bob Steinburg, Republican (I) 55%

Tess Judge, Democrat 45%

District 2

Norm Sanderson, Rep (I) 63%

Libbie Griffin, Dem 33%

Tim Harris, Libertarian 4%

District 3

Ernestine Bazemore, Dem 52%

Thomas Hester Jr., Rep 48%

District 4

Toby Fitch, Dem (I) 57%

Sammy Webb, Rep 43%

District 5

Don Davis, Dem (I) 55%

Karen Kozel, Rep 45%

District 6

Isaiah Johnson, Dem 34%

Michael Lazzara, Rep 66%

District 7

Jim Perry, Rep (I) 55%

Donna Lake, Dem 45%

District 8

Bill Rabon, Rep (I) 62%

David Sink Jr., Dem 35%

Anthony Mascolo, Libt 3%

District 9

Harper Peterson, Dem (I) 49%

Michael Lee, Rep 51%

District 10

Brent Jackson, Rep (I) 65%

Vernon Moore, Dem 35%

District 11

Lisa Barnes, Rep (I) 55%

Allen Wellons, Dem 45%

District 12

Jim Burgin, Rep (I) 61%

John Kirkman, Dem 39%

District 13

Danny Britt, Rep (I) 63%

Barbara Yates-Lockamy, Dem 37%

District 14

Dan Blue, Dem (I) 73%

Alan David Michael, Rep 23%

Justin Walczak, Libt 4%

District 15

Jay Chaudhuri, Dem (I) 58%

Mario Lomuscio, Rep 37%

Kat McDonald, Libt 5%

District 16

Wiley Nickel, Dem (I) 66%

Will Marsh, Rep 34%

District 17

Sam Searcy, Dem (I) 52%

Mark Cavaliero, Rep 45%

Travis Groo, Libt 4%

District 18

Sarah Crawford, Dem 52%

Larry Norman, Rep 44%

Jason Loeback, Libt 4%

District 19

Kirk deViere, Dem (I) 51%

Wesley Meredith, Rep 49%

District 20

Natalie Murdock, Dem (I) 84%

John Tarantino, Rep 16%

District 21

Ben Clark, Dem (I) 68%

Sev Palacios, Rep 32%

District 22

Mike Woodard, Dem (I) 58%

Rick Padgett, Rep 39%

Ray Ubinger, Libt 3%

District 23

Valerie Foushee, Dem (I) 68%

Tom Glendenning, Rep 32%

District 24

J.D. Wooten, Dem 48%

Amy Galey, Rep 52%

District 25

Tom McInnis, Rep (I) 59%

Helen Probst Mills, Dem 41%

District 26

Dave Craven, Rep (I) 71%

Jane Ledwell Gant, Dem 29%

District 27

Michael Garrett, Dem (I) 55%

Sebastian King, Rep 45%

District 28

Gladys Robinson, Dem (I) 76%

Devin King, Rep 24%

District 29

Duskin Lassiter, Dem 25%

Steven Jarvis, Rep 75%

District 30

Phil Berger, Rep (I) 69%

Wally White, Dem 31%

District 31

Joyce Krawiec, Rep (I) 53%

Terri LeGrand, Dem 47%

District 32

Paul Lowe, Dem (I) 59%

Ven Challa, Rep 41%

District 33

Carl Ford, Rep (I) 71%

Tarsha Ellis, Dem 29%

District 34

Vickie Sawyer, Rep (I) 71%

Barry Templeton, Dem 29%

District 35

Todd Johnson, Rep (I) 63%

Jose Santiago, Dem 37%

District 36

Paul Newton, Rep (I) 58%

Marcus Singleton, Dem 42%

District 37

Jeff Jackson, Dem (I) 55%

Sonja Nichols, Rep 41%

Jeff Scott, Libt 4%

District 38

Mujtaba Mohammed, Dem (I) 78%

Jack Brosch, Rep 22%

District 39

DeAndrea Salvador, Dem 62%

Joshua Niday, Rep 38%

District 40

Joyce Waddell, Dem (I) 72%

Bobbie Shields, Rep 28%

District 41

Natasha Marcus, Dem (I) 72%

Chris Cole, Constitution 28%

District 42

Dean Proctor, Rep (I) 71%

Tina Miles, Dem 29%

District 43

Kathy Harrington, Rep (I) 66%

William Young, Dem 34%

District 44

Ted Alexander, Rep (I) 71%

David Lee Lattimore, Dem 29%

District 45

Deanna Ballard, Rep (I) 68%

Jeanne Supin, Dem 32%

District 46

Warren Daniel, Rep (I) 72%

Edward Phifer III, Dem 28%

District 47

Ralph Hise, Rep (I) 68%

David Wheeler, Dem 32%

District 48

Chuck Edwards, Rep (I) 59%

Brian Caskey, Dem 41%

District 49

Julie Mayfield, Dem 63%

Bob Penland, Rep 37%

District 50