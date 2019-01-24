Governor announces Career Pathways Week

Gov. Roy Cooper declared the last week of January Career Pathways Week in an effort to promote workforce development programs available to residents looking to advance their careers.

The announcement comes as the state is increasingly interested in making sure people who are entering the workforce are equipped with the necessary skills.

“To keep North Carolina growing, we must keep developing our talented workforce so people are ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Cooper said in a news release. “Career Pathways guide job seekers to the education and training they need to gain the skills employers value.”

Career pathways is a workforce development strategy commonly used across the country. They typically feature a mix of programs and services meant to help students and others in the emerging workforce find a career. In North Carolina there are 35 certified career pathways including those in health sciences, manufacturing, construction, and nursing.

Career Pathways Week will run from Jan. 28 to Feb.1. Regional NCWorks teams will host several workshops across the state to raise awareness about career readiness. NCWorks is part of the state Department of Commerce and provides assistance for those seeking career help with a statewide job search portal, career centers, and workshops.

The Career Pathways workshops are as follows:

• Northeast Prosperity Zone

Tuesday, January 29, from 10 a.m. – Noon

Martin Community College

Auditorium

1161 Kehukee Park Rd, Williamston, NC 27892



• Piedmont-Triad (Central) Prosperity Zone

Tuesday, January 29, from 10 a.m. – Noon

Alamance Community College

Main Building, Auditorium

1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd, Graham, NC 27253

(Optional tour of Advanced Manufacturing Facility at Noon)



• Western Prosperity Zone

Tuesday, January 29, from 10 a.m. – Noon

Land of Sky Regional Council of Governments

339 New Leicester Hwy., Asheville, NC 28806



• North Central Prosperity Zone

Tuesday, January 29, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Wake Technical Community College

Southern Wake Campus

Building L, 2nd Floor Conference Center, Rooms 214 & 215

9101 Fayetteville Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603



• Northwest Prosperity Zone

Tuesday, January 29, from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center

1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645



• Southeast Prosperity Zone

Wednesday, January 30, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Craven Community College

Bosch Advanced Manufacturing Center, Room 102

800 College Ct, New Bern, NC 28562



• Southwest Prosperity Zone

Wednesday, January 30, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Centralina Workforce Development Board

9815 David Taylor Dr., Charlotte, NC 28262



• Sandhills (South Central) Prosperity Zone

Thursday, January 31, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cumberland County Public Health Department

3rd Floor, Room 3500

1235 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 20301