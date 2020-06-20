News: CJ Exclusives

Governor orders monuments removed from Capitol, won’t say who ordered police to leave

UDC monument before it was removed from State Capitol grounds (Public domain Wikipedia image)
Rick Henderson
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ordered Confederate monuments on the grounds of the State Capitol removed “to protect public safety.” But he won’t say who allowed a mob of protesters to take over the Capitol grounds earlier, toppling statues from two of those monuments.

In a statement issued Saturday, June 20, Cooper said he was “concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site. … Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way.”

Cooper failed to elaborate on the “violent clashes” Friday, as peaceful celebrations of Juneteenth were winding down. Protesters tried to pull down the statues late Friday afternoon. Capitol Police turned them back and a skirmish broke out. Then the law officers withdrew.

Friday night, without resistance, protesters removed the statues. They hoisted one statue from a lamp post. They dragged the other through the streets, leaving it at the Wake County Justice Center. State Capitol Police then took the statue and dispersed the crowd.

Officials won’t explain why police officers withdrew, or who gave that order. 

A spokeswoman with the Department of Public Safety, the agency overseeing the State Capitol Police, wouldn’t say who gave the order for officers to stand down after police and protesters clashed near the United Daughters of the Confederacy monument. She told Carolina Journal State Capitol Police Chief Chip Hawley was the “incident commander,” but refused to elaborate on who ordered police to leave the scene.

“With the continuously evolving and volatile environment on the State Capitol grounds Friday evening, along with the ongoing threat to public safety, actions taken by [State Capitol Police] were intended to protect protesters, bystanders and law enforcement,” DPS spokeswoman Pamela Walker said in an email to CJ.

“One person was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, trespassing, and unlawfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer. 

“Other arrests and charges may be forthcoming.”

Walker responded to an email CJ sent to Cooper spokesman Ford Porter, the governor’s attorney William McKinney, and DPS Secretary Erik Hooks. The email also asked:

  • Why reinforcements from other agencies weren’t called to help
  • Who will be held accountable for the damage to the historic property
  • Why weren’t those responsible arrested immediately

At press time, CJ hadn’t received answers.

Saturday morning, workers removed two other Confederate monuments from the Capitol grounds.

Republican leaders aren’t buying Cooper’s talk of taking out the statues in a “legal” way.

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said the buck stopped with the governor.

“I’m aware of only one person in this state who has final authority over state law enforcement. Did Gov. Cooper order the police to abandon the Capitol grounds? If not, who is in control of this state?

“Leadership is not ceding the law to a mob. Leadership is not avoiding the politically challenging questions, hoping to hang on until Election Day.”

State historic monuments and markers are supposed to be protected from damage or removal by a 2015 law. It says “a monument, memorial, or work of art owned by the State may not be removed, relocated, or altered in any way without the approval of the North Carolina Historical Commission.”

It provides an exception if building inspectors or other officials find the object “poses a threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”

Monuments in Durham, Greensboro, and Fayetteville, along with “Silent Sam” on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, were removed without the Historical Commission’s approval.

Both Cooper and Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, on Saturday called for the monument law’s repeal.

In a statement, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, Cooper’s Republican opponent in the 2020 election, said Cooper had no excuse for letting protesters take over the Capitol grounds.

“Last night’s destruction occurred on state property, right next to [Cooper’s] office. It is clear that Gov. Cooper is either incapable of upholding law and order, or worse, encouraging this behavior. … When our elected leaders turn a blind eye to chaos, destruction, and disorder, society begins to unravel,” Forest said.

  • William James

    Governor Cooper, I am restraining myself from the use of expletives. Those monuments were erected as memorials to the men who fought and died for this state against an illegal and unscrupulous enemy who pillaged, burned and murdered his way through North Carolina and several other states of the South. They were erected in a spirit of honor, sacrifice, and mourning and had nothing to do with “white supremacy” or slavery. North Carolina did not join the Confederacy until it became clear that Mr. Lincoln was going to use military force to compel the first seven states that seceded to stay in the Union. Our leaders would not allow Federal troops to trample upon the perfectly legal and constitutional right of a sovereign state to depart from the Union, a right that had never been challenged until Mr. Lincoln said it would not be tolerated. Even northern states had threatened to secede from the Union and even Daniel Webster, though he prayed it would not happen, accepted that a state could quit the Union if it chose to do so and had a legitimate dispute. Governor Cooper, you and your damnable Attorney General have violated a state law that requires the protection of these monuments and you should be chased from your office like a rabid dog. If you will not enforce the law, you will leave it to others who will, and that is going to get very messy.

  • QuitBS

    After The Civil War ended, A Commission of both Union and Confederate soldiers oversaw the erection of these war memorials, intended to honor and promote healing.The statues are not , as the ignorant and politically pandering Groveler Cooper said in his misstatement “monuments to white supremacy.”

    Notice how the Democrat supported mob was allowed to destroy the Memorials and the Police were conspicuously ABSENT? And our Gov was complicit?

    We inch closer to Civil War II and we risk repeating the same mistakes.