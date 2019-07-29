Governor says he will sign distillery bill today in Durham

Senate Bill 290, originally filed as the Distillery Regulatory Reform Bill, will soon become law.

Gov. Roy Cooper has announced he will sign the game-changing measure at Graybeard Distillery in Durham on Monday, July 29.

The bill brings rules governing N.C. craft distillers more in line with those followed by the state’s breweries and wineries. Most of the provisions in the law become effective Sept. 1.

One of the biggest aspects of the bill allows distilleries to sell an unlimited number of bottles directly to customers, as opposed to the current five bottles per customer per year. The measure frees distilleries from the onerous process of tracking and policing every bottle sold to customers.

The bill also will allow distilleries to sell mixed drinks.

“I do think, ultimately, the cocktail piece is huge,” said Scott Maitland, proprietor of Top of the Hill Distillery in Chapel Hill.

Several N.C. distilleries have announced plans to take advantage of the new rules, which include tastings at N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control stores.

North Carolina, Maitland says, has created a new business model, which will give the state’s 80 or so distilleries a chance to thrive.

“What we’ve effectively now created is micro-distillery restaurants and bars, just like we have breweries. Brew pubs have shown to be extremely successful, and distillery cocktail bars are the next obvious thing.”

The new law will: